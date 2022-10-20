The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has interrogated Davis Chama, former Minister of Defence, to help with investigations in connection with a matter in which money amounting to 3 million United States dollars was paid to the Patritic Front PF in 2016 by Glencore International AG, the mining company that was operating Mopani Copper Mine.

According to ACC Head-Corporate Communications Timothy Moono, the investigations border on the circumstances under which the said funds were paid by the named mining firm to a political party soon after which the firm exited Zambia under unfavourable terms to the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

Mr Moono said investigations into the matter are ongoing.