The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has interrogated Davis Chama, former Minister of Defence, to help with investigations in connection with a matter in which money amounting to 3 million United States dollars was paid to the Patritic Front PF in 2016 by Glencore International AG, the mining company that was operating Mopani Copper Mine.
According to ACC Head-Corporate Communications Timothy Moono, the investigations border on the circumstances under which the said funds were paid by the named mining firm to a political party soon after which the firm exited Zambia under unfavourable terms to the Government of the Republic of Zambia.
Mr Moono said investigations into the matter are ongoing.
There is no law in zambia that forces either UPND or PF to declare donations
No wonder Glencoe officials were behaving like they were above the Law