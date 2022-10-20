9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 20, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Soldiers, bank partner to combat climate change

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Soldiers, bank partner to combat climate change
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Army and Standard Chartered Bank have partnered to fight deforestation and to protect the environment through planting trees.

Zambia Army and the bank today planted 100 fruit trees near the Zambia Army Chapel in Lusaka’s Arakan Barracks.

Zambia Army Commander, Sitali Alibuzwi, said climate change has caused serious environmental degradation which has in turn impacted negatively on efforts toward sustainable economic development.

Lieutenant General Alibuzwi said efforts to improve afforestation should therefore be promoted among all Zambians.

He said Zambia Army desires that the tree planting initiative is extended to all its military cantonments so that the men and women in uniform are made aware of the need to preserve the environment.

And Standard Chartered Bank Chief Executive Officer, Sonny Zulu, observed that deforestation is one of the major climate change challenges which Zambia is facing today.

Mr. Zulu said tree planting should be an ongoing process which is aimed at replacing those that are being cut every day.

He has since called on all Zambians to play a role in securing the future of the planet for the generations to come.

He said the bank was happy to partner with the Zambia Army in the important and noble exercise of planting trees.

Mr. Zulu disclosed that Standard Chartered Bank has targeted to plant at least 3,500 trees in 2022 alone.

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered Associate Director for Brand and Marketing, Kwale Luputa, said the bank is encouraging its employees to plant at least one tree every year.

Mr. Luputa said the bank spent K15, 000 in the tree planting exercise adding that it is ongoing.

According to the Global Forest Watch, Zambia lost 163,000 hactares of tree cover in 2020, which is equivalent to 59.7 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Previous articleThere’s A Crisis In The Entire Legal System – Musumali

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Soldiers, bank partner to combat climate change

The Zambia Army and Standard Chartered Bank have partnered to fight deforestation and to protect the environment through planting...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZNS urged to continue embracing technology

General News Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Defence Ambrose Lufuma has urged the Zambia National Service (ZNS ) to continue embracing modern agricultural methods and technology. Mr...
Read more

Government Working Towards Ending Violence Against Girls

General News Chief Editor - 3
Minister of Community Development and Social Services Doreen Mwamba cites the need for concerted efforts to be put in place in order to foster...
Read more

Former Defence Minister Chama quizzed over $3 million allegedly paid to PF by Glencore

General News Chief Editor - 10
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has interrogated Davis Chama, former Minister of Defence, to help with investigations in connection with a matter in which money...
Read more

Sylvia Masebo says reports of corruption allegations against her not true

General News Chief Editor - 12
Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has dismissed allegations of bribe saying that a TFM letter that has made rounds on social media implicating her...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.