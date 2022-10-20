Socialist Party (SP) Vice President Cosmas Musumali says the country’s entire legal system is in a crisis because of the lacunas in the constitution, especially regarding the laws in line with the conducting of elections.

Mr Musumali stated that the happenings in both Kwacha and Kabushi constituencies have huge consequences that are painting a terrible picture on Zambian Democracy.

“Our support is to the democratic principles that ought to be respected, that’s where our support is and this case for the By-Elections in Kwacha Constituency and Kabushi Constituency it so happens that in our analysis long before all these issues and cases went before the Court, there was injustice that we are not going to be part of,” he stated

Mr Musumali noted that the laws and constitution leave a lot of gaps but on the other hand there is no law that is perfect in the sense that it doesn’t leave some issues hanging, its now the issue if interpretation and that’s where it is failing because even in the interpretation from the judiciary point of view which is a highly politicized judiciary then there will always be problems like the one being faced today.

He added that the country has a judiciary that cannot be cited as being fair, impartial and that’s one of the problems, as we also have political process and political parties that are going in and don’t want to lose elections at any cost as they are ready destroy the whole legal framework of the country for the sake of winning elections.

Mr Musumali disclosed that again, Lawyers are saying that this issue is still before the High Court and they can’t proceed with the elections if this issue is still before the High Court as it is contempt of court, if this goes ahead it sets a precedent that in future it’s going to destabilize the whole electoral process and the entire management of how elections are managed in Zambia.

“This is a red line that should not have been crossed, for it has consequences for the future and it’s also about the voters and Zambian citizens as a lot of them feel like they are being denied their choice,” he said

“So, here is a situation where even the Constitution Court is not unison and agreeable, not everyone there agrees that this is the best way to move, we have some of our best constitutional lawyers who are saying this is a disaster, we also have people on the ground that are questioning what is happening as they are confused and if you ask a lot of Zambians just not on the Copperbelt but any other province if they understand what is going on the answer is no, they are confused and don’t know understand that,” he explained

He said that tomorrow or even today, if one of the candidates decides to write to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) stating that they want to withdraw and ten days later the same candidate shows up to say they have receded their decision, this is chaos, which is setting a precedent that is going to cause havoc in the country, as it is wrong from whichever angle one looks at from.

“How many times can you withdraw and still come back, there’s no law that talks about that, even the law on withdrawing is not as clear and that’s where the problem comes in, our law itself has a lot of lacunas, gaps and the interpretations are so diverse that we find even the Constitutional Court is not interpreting using one line because if you get two or three members of the Constitutional Court they will be one who will see the situation very differently and we have seen that over the past weeks,” he said

Mr Musumali mentioned that their party did not file in any candidate to contest in both in Kwacha and Kabushi Constituencies because they are not opportunists.

“If we were opportunistic, we were going to stand on this injustice that was there but we didn’t take that move so even today we still feel if something is wrong, it remains wrong,” Mr Musumali mentioned