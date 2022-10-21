Barely 3 weeks after the Zambia Police rescued 13 girls who were abducted, a girl in Matero has faked an abduction and hides at her boyfriend’s place.

The Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga cited in a press statement that the Police in Matero of Lusaka Province has charged and arrested a female juvenile aged 19 for the offence of Cheating Contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr Hamoonga added that it is alleged that the juvenile left home on 16th October, 2022 at around 16:00 hours on the pretense that she was going to church instead she went to the boyfriend’s house in Lilanda West were she faked to have been abducted.

He said that this follows after Brighton Mwamba aged 38 from Lilanda West who is an uncle to the juvenile reported to the police that her niece aged 19 was abducted by unknown people as she was going to church on Sunday 16th October, 2022 in Soweto compound.

“It was further alleged that the juvenile was injected with unknown substance which made her become unconscious and was later taken to unknown place,” he said

Mr Hamoonga added that the alleged abductors called Mr Sitima Tasi of Chongwe the uncle to the juvenile and demanded a sum of K50, 000 or else something bad would happen to her and an ultimatum of 48 hours was given to him.

And on 17th October, 2022 around 12:00 hours the Aunt identified as Dainess Banda aged 34 of the same abode called the victims’s number and she answered further explained to her aunt that she didn’t know where she was but it was in a house without windows with only a door.

“She went on to state that there were Ten other girls in the house and that they were being kept without eating,” Mr Hamoonga stated

Mr Hamoonga mentioned that the Police instituted investigations into the matter and on 19th October, 2022, they managed to retrieve the juvenile from the boyfriend’s house in Lilanda Township.

“She has been detained in Police custody and will appear in Court soon,” Mr Hamoonga noted

Mr Hamoonga has since warned persons with ill motives of wanting to commit promiscuity or any other crimes and later on use an excuse of being abducted that as police they shall not treat such falsehoods with kid gloves, because whoever shall be found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We are encouraging the citizenry to join hands with the Police in the fight against crime for the betterment of our society,” Mr Hamoonga said