9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 22, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Evelyn Hone management urged to transform the institution

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Evelyn Hone management urged to transform the institution
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has urged the Evelyn Hone College Management to effectively utilise the K10 million allocated for infrastructure development and for transforming the learning environment at the college into a conducive one.

Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, said the government prioritises quality education in higher learning institutions.

Mr. Mutati said the free education policy that the government has introduced will increase the pool of prospective students for higher learning institutions in the country.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by the Ministry of Technology and Science Permanent Secretary, Brilliant Habeezu, at the 55th Evelyn Hone College graduation ceremony in Lusaka yesterday.

He also challenged the graduates to have a positive mindset and be ambassadors of Evelyn Hone College in society.

“Government will continue to create an enabling environment for institutions to thrive in the delivery of higher education through programmes such as infrastructure development, human resources development, loans and scholarship schemes,” he said.

And Evenly Home College Principal, Cephas Chabu, stated that the institution has educational programmes which are in line with the eighth National Development Plan (8NDP).

Mr. Chabu pointed out that the objectives of the eight National Development Plan of promoting technical, vocational and entrepreneurship skills sits well with the college’s strategic plan whose target is to become a centre of excellence.

He also said the K10 million allocated for infrastructure development by the government will make a difference in improving the infrastructure of the institution for a conducive environment for the learners.

“To our graduates, I urge you to uphold the values of Evelyn Hone College which are professionalism, integrity, transparency, fairness, accountability, efficiency and effectiveness,” said Mr. Chabu.

Meanwhile, Journalism graduate, Daisy Mulenga, called on the government to consider including Evelyn Hone College students on meal allowances, examination fees and loans.

Ms. Mulenga however applauded the government for employing over 30,000 teachers and about 11,000 health workers.

Previous articleThe 13 Abducted Girls have been reunited with their Families-Community Minister

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Evelyn Hone management urged to transform the institution

The government has urged the Evelyn Hone College Management to effectively utilise the K10 million allocated for infrastructure...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The 13 Abducted Girls have been reunited with their Families-Community Minister

General News Chief Editor - 4
Minister of Community Development and Social Services Doreen Mwamba says the 13 young women who were rescued from the abductors have been reintegrated with...
Read more

Over 2,000 applicants shortlisted for 927 vacancies in councils

General News Chief Editor - 5
Over 2,000 candidates have been shortlisted from about 33,639 applicants jostling for jobs in all the 116 local authorities in Zambia. The applications are...
Read more

Zambia Police Arrest and Charge a female juvenile aged 19 for the faking abduction

General News Chief Editor - 6
Barely 3 weeks after the Zambia Police rescued 13 girls who were abducted, a girl in Matero has faked an abduction and hides at...
Read more

Government is concerned with the ever-increasing disputes regarding chiefdom boundaries-Nkombo

General News Chief Editor - 3
The government says it is concerned with the ever-increasing disputes regarding chiefdom boundaries which is detrimental to the development of the nation. Minister of Local...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.