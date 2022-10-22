The government has urged the Evelyn Hone College Management to effectively utilise the K10 million allocated for infrastructure development and for transforming the learning environment at the college into a conducive one.

Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, said the government prioritises quality education in higher learning institutions.

Mr. Mutati said the free education policy that the government has introduced will increase the pool of prospective students for higher learning institutions in the country.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by the Ministry of Technology and Science Permanent Secretary, Brilliant Habeezu, at the 55th Evelyn Hone College graduation ceremony in Lusaka yesterday.

He also challenged the graduates to have a positive mindset and be ambassadors of Evelyn Hone College in society.

“Government will continue to create an enabling environment for institutions to thrive in the delivery of higher education through programmes such as infrastructure development, human resources development, loans and scholarship schemes,” he said.

And Evenly Home College Principal, Cephas Chabu, stated that the institution has educational programmes which are in line with the eighth National Development Plan (8NDP).

Mr. Chabu pointed out that the objectives of the eight National Development Plan of promoting technical, vocational and entrepreneurship skills sits well with the college’s strategic plan whose target is to become a centre of excellence.

He also said the K10 million allocated for infrastructure development by the government will make a difference in improving the infrastructure of the institution for a conducive environment for the learners.

“To our graduates, I urge you to uphold the values of Evelyn Hone College which are professionalism, integrity, transparency, fairness, accountability, efficiency and effectiveness,” said Mr. Chabu.

Meanwhile, Journalism graduate, Daisy Mulenga, called on the government to consider including Evelyn Hone College students on meal allowances, examination fees and loans.

Ms. Mulenga however applauded the government for employing over 30,000 teachers and about 11,000 health workers.