Kabwe has been hit by erratic water supply, a situation that has forced the residents to go for over two months without life’s most essential commodity.

A check by ZANIS in areas such as Highridge, Railways, Pollen, Lukanga, Nkrumah Extension, town center and other affected areas, has revealed that consumers have not had adequate water supply since September, this year.

The residents have told ZANIS that they are badly affected by the continued water shortages because they can only access piped water between 05:00hrs and 10:00hrs in the mornings.

Emmanuel Mutelo from Pollen area says he has been hugely affected by the water shortages in his area because he runs a vegetable gardening business that largely depends on constant and adequate water supply.

Mr Mutelo said he has been forced to diversify into another business the last two months because the vegetable business was not doing fine due to lack of water.

“I’ve had to switch to a mobile money business because of the inadequate water supply although I must say that I’m just doing it to sustain my family otherwise, my preferred business is fresh vegetables,” he complained.

And Mike Munthali from Nkrumah Extension says he is in the dark regarding the water situation, as there has not been any tangible explanation from the water company regarding the water shortages.

Mr Munthali has since demanded for an explanation from Lukanga Water saying there is need for the company to explain the inconvenience especially that the water bills are still being served to consumers.

“For me, I’ve just been seeing the excessive rationing without any explanations and I feel this is unprofessional on the part of the water company because as consumers, we need to be told on what is really happening especially that the situation has continued for some months,” he stated.

But Lukanga Water Supply and Sanitation Company Limited, Public Relations Manager, Siwa Mwene, says the erratic water supply is as a result of the two major pipe bursts that the company recorded on the 900mm water transmission line which ferries water from Mulungushi water treatment plant at Brunelli Dam to Kabwe’s major water distribution center in Highridge.

Ms Mwene said the burst which occurred on 9th September, 2022 and has resulted into reduced water volumes as the pipe carries about 500 cubic meters of water per hour and contributes 30 per cent of water supply to most areas in Kabwe, while 70 per cent is dependent on the underground water sources.

She says the company has since incorporated AmiBl, a European based organization to develop and manufacture special pipe components to be used in the repair works on the affected pipe.

She added that the company has further partnered with the Dutch Water Operators Partnership (VEI) to support in sourcing the special components, engagement of supervising experts and other logistics at an estimated Ten Thousand Euros.