By Kapya Kaoma

If you want to remain sane, stop following HH’s politics of foolishness. The Copperbelt sham By-elections prove one thing–Mr. Hichilema’s poor judgment and insecurity. Assume these elections were in Dundumwezi, would he have panicked? Why is he so afraid of a fair fight? The truth is, he knows that he doesn’t have enough votes on the Copperbelt–thus cheating is the only way to save face. What a shame to the man who sleeps in politics of foolishness!

Since he put on Seer 1 blessed gloves, one can hardly tell the mental state of our Head of State. All things foolish, President HH has proved. What else qualifies him as President save his Alzheimer–for in amnesia his head he holds high, always living today as if a baby which never knew that just last year in diapers soiled. Is the HH who insulted Presidents Mwanawasa, Banda, Sata and Lungu day and night, the same one who is now defending the arrests and torture of Zambians for speaking against the Presidency? When did the Presidency become sacrosanct to Hichilema? This man of no shame has no honor–for in politics of foolishness he daily baths.

The politics of foolishness has its own benefits–it exposes despots for what they are; insecure egomaniacs. HH is a self-proclaimed egocentric individual and many Zambians have finally seen through him–a narcissist without solutions. This is surely an understatement. “Bally will fix it” is now a slogan of shame to the masses. To redeem it demands more to it than pictures with white people. Of course–Joe Biden wants Zambia for Military reasons as opposed to HH’s leadership. This is for another day. For now, the egomaniac genius has found it hard to fix anything but himself by overstepping–attempting to destroy our democracy.

HH believes Zambia is UPND–he can run it like his little kantemba. Wrong! We love our democracy. Chiluba tried to destroy it and he failed. Utter foolishness made Chiluba believe that Zambians wanted him to temper with our hard fought for democratic institutions simply because he was the President. And what did he get? He was forced out, arrested and had his underpants paraded on camera as Zambians cheered. Sadly this is what awaits Mr Hichilema. The day will come when he will be held to account. Like Chiluba, in shame he will dwell as Zambians call him names. One thing I know is this, the battle against democracy is the battle HH is set to lose!

Moreover, his sham Copperbelt elections will surely be overturned by the courts. This is the best thing for the opposition. The criminal HH will be exposed and his officials cited for Contempt. In addition, his image will finally be revealed for what I saw from the very beginning of his reign–a lawless man hiding by the office of the Presidency. The good news is that he will survive it now, but when he and his cronies are out off office, this crime will follow them. He will be saved by immunity, but not his officials.

How about the lower turnout? Fallen! Fallen is Bally the Great! Within a year, Bally can hardly get a handful on the Copperbelt. How the mighty have fallen. You wear the Bally brand at your own risk. Yet the desperate and shameless President and his Vice President will go back to Kabushi and Kwacha again and again with their tails between their legs to campaign against opposition candidates–knowing too well that they tried twice before. Worse still, should UPND lose those seats, the politics of foolishness will be served at HH’s dinner table at State House, Community House and in Diplomatic Houses. The good news is, toddlers have no shame.

President HH should have behaved like an adult. He knew the court ruled on these elections. Wouldn’t he have been at the forefront of guiding the nation in ensuring that the rulings of the Courts are upheld by all Zambians? Besides, doesn’t he hold the majority in Parliament? If the law is illogical, wouldn’t he have worked with Parliament to address the 90 days limit for holding by elections so as to avoid similar situations in future? The problem is HH doesn’t think like an adult. He wants to prove he is the best, but always comes out as the worst. Shame is his lot; but thankfully he has no shame.