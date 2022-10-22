The United Party for National Development(UPND) has won two seats in an election where their main competitor, the Patriotic Front (PF) candidates wereexcluded from contesting.

In Kwacha, UPND candidate Charles Mulenga polled 6 596 votes against an independent candidate who polled 1, 258 votes.

And in Kabushi, UPND candidate Bernard Kenengo polled 6 533 votes against an independent rival candidate who polled 4, 607.

Voting in the Kabushi constituency started on a slow pace with many of the polling stations recording below 30 percent turn- out by midday. A check at Lubuto’s Samfya 1 poling revealed that out of the 921 registered voters only 100 had cast their votes by 10 hours while 74 out of 930 had cast their votes at Samfya 4.

Other polling stations visited the slow turnout of voters and from the time the polls opended at 06 hours to 10:48 hours at Lyuni primary school, 200 voters had cast their votes out of 626 registered.

In Skyways ward, at Chambishi one stream, 125 people had voted out of 540 registered while at Skyways YMCA which has 626, 100 people had cast their votes.

And Ndola District Electoral Officer, Sheila Songolo says queues are slowly building up and that numbers would grow as the day unfolds.

Ms Songolo said voting was slow in the morning but by mid day, more people started trooping to the polling stations to cast their votes.

She has described the process as smooth in all polling stations around the constituency except for once incidence at one polling station where a voter tried to capture his ballot.

The District Electoral Officer however said staff at th3 polling station were alert and quickly curtailed the incidence.

Ms. Songolo has further urged voters who have not cast their votes to do so before closure of polling stations at 18:00 hours.

“The voter turnout so far is slowly building up as we ar3 seeing a number of people going to polling stations to vote. We are encouraging voters to visit the polling stations to exercise their right before 18,” she said.

Kabushi constituency has over 49 thousand registered voters among whom some have expressed happiness that they are now choosing a leader that will represent them in the national assembly.

Kambula Foloko, said he is happy that the constituency will now have an MP after going for many months without a representative at Parliamentary level.