9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 22, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zambia U23 Grab Late Draw Away Against Sierra Leone

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Zambia U23 Grab Late Draw Away Against Sierra Leone
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia grabbed a last minute draw away against Sierra Leone on Saturday in their 2022 U23 AFCON qualifier at SKD Stadium in Monrovia, Liberia.

The match ended 1-1 at Sierra Leone’s temporal home because Freetown does not have a CAF certified stadium.

Sierra Leone gave Zambia a torrid time led by their impressive striker John Kamara but found goalkeeper Jeban Tembo in fine form.

But Zambia did not lie down in the first half and Golden Mashata sent wide in the 2nd minute and saw second saved on the line.

Both goals came in the second half, both via penalties.

Sierra Leone took the lead in the 57th minute when Alie Conteh converted after Brian Musema fouled Kamara.

It took Zambia until the 88th minute when Mashata was brought down in the area.

Joshua Mutale stepped up to see Zambia make a great escape armed with a vital away goal to take into this Saturdays final leg at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Winner over both legs advances to next March’s final round qualifier against either Egypt or Eswatini who play their first leg on Sunday.

Previous articleSeer 1 on ” The Dora Siliya Phenomenon”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zambia U23 Grab Late Draw Away Against Sierra Leone

Zambia grabbed a last minute draw away against Sierra Leone on Saturday in their 2022 U23 AFCON qualifier at...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shepolopolo Zambia Face Japan in 2023 Womens World Cup Group C Opener

Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo Zambia will face 2011 champions Japan in Group C of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. According to the...
Read more

Zambia U23 Face Sierra Leone Test in Monrivia

Sports sports - 0
Zambia U23's bid to qualify for the 2023 U23 AFCON starts this Saturday with a debut clash against Sierra Leone in a second...
Read more

Interim Zesco United Coach Demands Better From His Bruised Charges

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United interim coach Alfred Lupiya has demand improvement and more commitment from his players. Zesco have not won in their last five consecutive games...
Read more

WEDNESDAY WRAP: Ailing Zesco Lose To Napsa in Nasty Finish, Chipolopolo Secures Israel Friendly

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United started life without Mumamba Numba with a defeat while Chipolopolo Zambia will face Israel in a friendly. The nine-time champions were on Wednesday...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.