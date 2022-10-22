Zambia grabbed a last minute draw away against Sierra Leone on Saturday in their 2022 U23 AFCON qualifier at SKD Stadium in Monrovia, Liberia.

The match ended 1-1 at Sierra Leone’s temporal home because Freetown does not have a CAF certified stadium.

Sierra Leone gave Zambia a torrid time led by their impressive striker John Kamara but found goalkeeper Jeban Tembo in fine form.

But Zambia did not lie down in the first half and Golden Mashata sent wide in the 2nd minute and saw second saved on the line.

Both goals came in the second half, both via penalties.

Sierra Leone took the lead in the 57th minute when Alie Conteh converted after Brian Musema fouled Kamara.

It took Zambia until the 88th minute when Mashata was brought down in the area.

Joshua Mutale stepped up to see Zambia make a great escape armed with a vital away goal to take into this Saturdays final leg at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Winner over both legs advances to next March’s final round qualifier against either Egypt or Eswatini who play their first leg on Sunday.