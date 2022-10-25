9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

BRE calls on government to suspend new regulation on ivory bangles

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy BRE calls on government to suspend new regulation on ivory bangles
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

 The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has called on government to suspend the new regulation to illegalise the possession of ivory bangles.

At a press briefing at the Kuta in Limulunga today, BRE Prime Minister, Ngambela Mukela Manyando, said the new regulation does not augur well with the Lozi culture and traditions.

In a statement read on his behalf by Acting Ngambela, Mowa Zambwe, the Ngambela Manyando charged that arresting or demanding licenses is grossly unfair and against tradition and customs.

The Ngambela said from time immemorial the people of Barotseland have always worn ivory bangles which has become a vital part of their Identity and Lozi cultural attire.

He noted that bangles were just like the wearing of animal skins and other cultural practices are different to people in other parts of the country.

“All ethnic groups in Zambia have their peculiar customs and traditions that identify them from each other and the Lozi people are not an exception,” he said.

During the just ended Western Province expo for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Zambia Wildlife Authority (ZAWA) stated that after the given grace period, anyone possessing an ivory bangle will be required to have a license or will be liable for five years imprisonment.

On the other hand, the Ngambela Manyando advised government to put in place laws and regulations that preserve traditional practices for posterity.

He added that the people of Barotseland are conservationists by nature, thus the creation of Liuwa Plains National park.

“They are therefore not interested in the wanton slaughter of wildlife and trafficking of ivory bangles. In fact, the elephant itself is a highly respected and recognised symbol of our royalty and kingship,” he said.

The Ngambela further called on government to engage the BRE to resolve the issue because it is a matter of urgency.

Previous articleDeclare Dundumwezi a District – Sing’ombe
Next articleMutati unveils ZICTA board, urges it to reduce ICT fees

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Mutati unveils ZICTA board, urges it to reduce ICT fees

Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, has urged the new ZICTA board to make entry fees into Information Communication...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mutati unveils ZICTA board, urges it to reduce ICT fees

Economy Support Editor - 0
Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, has urged the new ZICTA board to make entry fees into Information Communication Technology (ICT) as low as possible  to...
Read more

Declare Dundumwezi a District – Sing’ombe

Economy Support Editor - 1
 Dundumwezi Constituency member of parliament Edgar Sing’ombe have implored government to consider giving the area a district due to its immeasurable number of  agro...
Read more

Govt. committed to transform Zambia

Economy Support Editor - 0
Luapula Province Minister, Derricky Chilundika says government is determined to transforming the country. Mr. Chilundika says the empowerment of over 200 settlers in Kasenga Resettlement in Mansa District...
Read more

UK congratulates Zambia’ 58th independence anniversary

Economy Support Editor - 1
British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says the United Kingdom joins Zambia in commemorating its 58 years of independence. Mr. Woolley congratulated the country...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.