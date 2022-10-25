Former Vice president in the Movement for Multiparty Democracy(MMD) administration, Nevers Mumba has urged Zambians to preach peace, love and unity as demonstrated by the fore fathers during the independence struggle.

Dr. Mumba said there is need to preserve the peace that the country is currently enjoying by preaching peace, love and unity.

Dr. Mumba said no meaningful development can take place in the absence of peace, love and unity.

He said this in an exclusive interview with ZANIS during the Investiture Ceremony to mark this year’s 58th independence anniversary which was graced by Namibian President Hage Geingob at State House today.

Dr. Mumba said Zambians should take a leaf from the fore fathers who sacrificed their lives to ensure that Zambia is liberated.

“Through peace, love and unity, there is a lot that we can achieve as Zambians,” said Dr. Mumba.

And Dr. Mumba said national events such as independence anniversary should not be politicised.

” We should not politicise national events such as independence but fully participate during such events, ” Dr. Mumba said.

And former Vice president in the Patrotic Front (PF) Government, Guy Scott has called on the Zambians to support President Hakainde Hichilema and his new administration.

Dr. Scott said President Hichilema is delivering on the promises he made to the Zambian people.

“Let’s support President Hakainde Hichilema and his new dawn administration. He is doing very fine,” said Dr. Scott.

And in line with this year’s independence theme ” Promoting Inclusiveness Towards Sustainable Social Development and Economic Recovery, Zambian artist, Mutale Monde aka Nguzu from the Zambian popular soap Mpali, said the Zambian film industry has capacity to contribute positively to the economic development of the country if well supported.

Mr. Monde said Zambians need to see more of local productions from across the country and that this can be possible if Government provided more money to ZANIS and ZNBC.

“So far so good in terms of the performance of the Zambian soaps in the film industry but we need to see more of local productions and this why we are appealing to the Government to give ZANIS and ZNBC more money to enable them go out in the rural areas and bring out more local productions from there,” said Mr. Monde.

The investiture ceremony saw Zambian Artist and activist Chama Fumba aka Pilato being honoured with the President’s Medal for Gallantry.

Fumba who is also People’s Action for Accountability and Good Governance Executive Director said he is grateful to President Hichilema for the recognition he has received.

Several other people were honoured and received various awards that also imcluded the Presidents Insignia of Honour, the Presidents Insignia for meritorious achievement, the order of the Grand Companion of Freedom -2 Division to the Grand Commander of the Grand Companion of Freedom, the order of Grand Companion of Freedom 3rd Division to the Grand member of the Grand Companion of Freedom , among other honours and awards.