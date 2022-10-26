The Constitutionality of the elections held in Kwacha and Kabushi Constituency has been challenged in the Constitutional Court.

The Institute of Law, Policy Research and Human Rights, Green Party President Peter Sinkamba and Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza have today petitioned the Constitutional Court to declare the election held on 21st October, 2022 in Kwacha and Kabushi as unconstitutional, illegal and null and void.

In a petition filed on Tuesday, the parties have said the Statutory Instrument signed by the three Commissioners of the Electoral Commission of Zambia that prescribed the date of election was unconstitutional and illegal.

The petitioners also argued that the decision to include candidates who had resigned on the ballot after the Constitutional Court had 20th October 2022 determined that the proceedings from which the High Court made an order stay election had lapsed contravened the Constitution and is illegal.

The petitioners have also asked the Constitutional Court to maintain its previous decision in which the Court stated that a resignation under the Constitution cannot be rescinded In the absence or a decision to rescind a resignation.