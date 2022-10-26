9.5 C
Kwacha and Kabushi by election challenged in court

The Constitutionality of the elections held in Kwacha and Kabushi Constituency has been challenged in the Constitutional Court.

The Institute of Law, Policy Research and Human Rights, Green Party President Peter Sinkamba and Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza have today petitioned the Constitutional Court to declare the election held on 21st October, 2022 in Kwacha and Kabushi as unconstitutional, illegal and null and void.

In a petition filed on Tuesday, the parties have said the Statutory Instrument signed by the three Commissioners of the Electoral Commission of Zambia that prescribed the date of election was unconstitutional and illegal.

The petitioners also argued that the decision to include candidates who had resigned on the ballot after the Constitutional Court had 20th October 2022 determined that the proceedings from which the High Court made an order stay election had lapsed contravened the Constitution and is illegal.

The petitioners have also asked the Constitutional Court to maintain its previous decision in which the Court stated that a resignation under the Constitution cannot be rescinded In the absence or a decision to rescind a resignation.

4 COMMENTS

  2. Ati “a resignation under the constitution cannot be rescinded in the absence of a decision to rescind a resignation”
    What the hell are you saying you chaps? Are those your grounds for suing? Lol, even if i m not a lawyer, i can teach some of these lawyers with natural wisdom

    2

    • One can not resign and then get reinstated so casually. ECZ revokes validity of all other contestants to start the process all over again.

      This basically means:
      A RESIGNATION CAN NEVER BE RESCINDED AT ANY GIVEN INSTANCE OR FOR WHATEVER REASON.

  3. It is in fact the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General who abused the court system. That abuse must be challenged too. I doubt whether some here are following events or they are pretending by looking the other way.

    1
    1

