Sports
Mighty Take Command of National Div 1 Top Spot

Mighty Mufulira Wanderers are celebrating after supplanting promotion rivals Trident from the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table.

Wanderers at the weekend thumped Trident 3-0 at home in Mufulira to move to the top of the table.

Clive Biyeta, Joseph Mumbi and Martin Sikaonga were the scorers for Mighty in the Week 9 match at Shinde Stadium in Kantanshi Township.

The big win moved Wanderers two places up to number one.

This was Mighty’s third win in their last five matches.

Wanderers have 18 points in nine matches.

Trident are second on 18 points due to inferior goal difference against Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Kafue Eagles and Indeni complete the top four in that order with 17 and 15 points respectively.


FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION ONE WEEK 9 RESULTS

Atletico Lusaka 1-1 City of Lusaka

Konkola Blades 1-0 Lusaka Dynamos

Kafue Eagles 0-0 BART

Indeni 0-0 Young Buffaloes

Aguila Stars 1-1 Mutondo Stars

Mpulungu Harbour 1-0 Livingstone Pirates

Kitwe United 0-1 Jumulo

ZESCO Malaiti 0-1 Kafue Celtic

Mufulira Wanderers 3-0 Trident

