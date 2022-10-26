9.5 C
Sports
Updated:

Zesco Utd Player and Coach See Red in MUZA Draw

By sports
55 views
0
http://www.lusakatimes.com

Promoted side FC Muza have held ten-man Zesco United to a 1-1 draw away at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in a midweek scheduled FAZ Super Division match.

Zesco rallied to get a point from this delayed Week 8 match.

Mandra Muleya handed Muza a 25th minute lead through a penalty after Zesco captain Clement Mwape handled the ball inside the box.

Muleya’s goal was cancelled by Collins Sikombe’s equaliser eight minutes away from half time.

The second half was dramatic as it started with Zesco interim coach Alfred Lupiya seeing a red card from Kamfinsa referee Milton Mweemba for alleged foul language.

Zesco were reduced to ten when keeper Gregory Sanjase was shown a red card by Kamfinsa referee Milton Mweemba for handling the ball outside the box in the 80th minute.

Muza’s Chanda Chileshe hit the post in the 67th minute before Sikombe was denied by the post on 85 minutes.

Meanwhile, Muza have moved three places up the table to number five with 15 points in nine games.

Zesco remained ninth on the table with 13 points as at Week 9.

