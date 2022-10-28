The Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG), an alliance of four faith-based organisations formed to help promote credible elections, says it noted multiple acts of voter inducement involving UPND officials in the recent Parliamentary by-election in Kabushi and Kwacha Constituencies.

The ruling UPND scooped both the Kwacha and Kabushi seats.

CCMG recruited, trained and deployed nineteen (19) Long-Term Observers to observe the pre-election environment across all the fifteen (15) wards in Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies ahead of the 21 October 2022 National Assembly by-elections.

In a statement on Observation of the 21 October by-elections on the Copperbelt Province, CCMG Steering Committee Chairperson Bishop Andrew Mwenda said voter inducement involving UPND officials as well as Minister of Youth Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu in support of the party’s parliamentary candidates was a violation of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

Bishop Mwenda said CCMG monitors reported having heard of UPND party officials distributing money and food items to residents in Ipusukilo ward in Kwacha constituency on 20 October as an inducement to vote for the UPND candidate in Kwacha.

He said CCMG’s monitors also reported having heard of UPND officials that were part of President Hakainde Hichilema’s entourage on 20 October distributing K50s and Chitenge materials to residents of Kwacha constituency in Musonda ward in support of the UPND candidate in Kwacha.

Bishop Mwenda added that CCMG monitors also reported UPND party members distributing K100s to residents after holding their meeting in Nkana East’s Lubwa ward on 20 October.

On Wednesday 19 October at Kwacha centre in Kwacha ward of Kwacha constituency, CCMG monitors heard of the current Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts distributing money (K50 per person) to residents of Kwacha in order to get them to vote for the UPND in the 21 October parliamentary by-elections in Kwacha constituency. In light of this, CCMG reiterates its call for strict enforcement of the Code of Conduct by ECZ and for the ECZ to take a proactive role in stopping and sanctioning these practices," he said.

Meanwhile, Bishop Mwenda said CCMG’s analysis shows that its results reported by monitors are consistent with the ECZ results at the polling stations and that there is no evidence that results were manipulated.

“In all the polling stations that had party/candidate agents present, party/candidate’s agents all agreed with the results, signed the results forms and each was given a copy. At all polling stations, ballot papers were counted at the polling station where they were cast; all ballot papers were shown to all party agents and monitors present so they could see how each ballot paper was marked; all ballot papers were sorted into individual piles by candidate. At 1 polling station, official results were not posted outside for the public to see. CCMG has compared polling station results data for 72 of 77 polling stations in Kabushi and 90 of 91 polling stations in Kwacha. This analysis shows results reported by CCMG’s monitors are consistent with the ECZ results at these polling stations and that there is no evidence that results were manipulated,” Bishop Mwenda said.

He made several recommendations aimed at improving the electoral process such as enforcement of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

“Recommendations and Conclusion CCMG will continue to engage with key stakeholders, including the ECZ, the Zambia Police, political parties, media and CSOs, to share its findings and key recommendations below: Electoral Commission of Zambia. Code of Conduct Violations: Violence and Insulting Language: A group of unidentified people attacked Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, Mr. Nkandu and his entourage on 18 October who at the time visited Zambia compound ground at Field of Life polling station. This group of unidentified persons stoned his vehicle and insulted him. Some members of the community gathered to intervene while the attacking group fled the scene once the police were called. No arrests were made, and no one was hurt in the incident. CCMG calls on ECZ, the Police and other law enforcement agencies to proactively investigate matters relating to violations of the code of conduct. CCMG also documented instances of use of insulting language by unidentified people against UPND members on 18 October,” Bishop Mwenda stated.

He added:”Candidate Nomination and Participation of Women, Youth and PWDs: CCMG noted adherence to nomination procedures by both ECZ and aspiring candidates in Ndola and Kitwe Districts. CCMG further noted the youth participation as independent candidates, however, CCMG remains concerned with the lack of participation of women and PWDs in the Kabushi and Kwacha National Assembly by-election. We call on political parties to take practical steps towards creating an enabling environment to facilitate the participation of women, youth and PWDs in future elections.”

Bishop Mwenda in conclusion said CCMG noted with concern the inconsistencies surrounding the eligibility of PF candidates in both Kabushi and Kwacha and the subsequent court rulings which did little to provide clarity for stakeholders and voters.

CCMG is of the view that the Zambian Constitution in the current form lacks clarity, thereby undermining citizen confidence in critical democratic processes. CCMG reiterates its call on the government to expedite the process of constitutional reform to avoid the inconsistencies witnessed in the Kabushi and Kwacha National Assembly by[1]elections. CCMG calls on the ECZ to proactively take up the recommendations provided by CCMG and other stakeholders to improve the transparency, inclusivity and accountability of Zambia's elections. CCMG commends the voters who exercised their democratic rights in the 21 October by-elections and thanks its monitors for their dedicated service in enhancing the transparency, inclusivity and accountability of Zambia's electoral processes," Bishop Mwenda concluded.