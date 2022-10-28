Green Buffaloes coach Charles Haalubono has declared his side ready for the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League being hosted by Morocco from 30 October to 13 November.

Debutants Buffaloes are already in Morocco for the continental competition.

Buffaloes are in Group A alongside hosts ASFAR, Simba Queens SC (Tanzania) and Determine Girls (Liberia).

“We have prepared well. I think we are ready for the task. We expect a lot from our girls because we know what is at stake,” Haalubono told FAZ Media in Morocco.

Buffaloes’ opening fixture is against Determine Girls set for 30 October at Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

“Our plan is to go through the group stage. The most important game in a tournament is the first game. We should be focused and highly determined,” Haalubono said.

Buffaloes qualified for the CAF Women’s Champions League after winning the COSAFA Zone CAF Champions League qualifying tournament in South Africa.