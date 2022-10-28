Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala has expressed worry over the growing number of mosquitoes in the city, stating the need for a quick intervention as a way of preventing a malaria outbreak.

The Mayor noted this during a meeting with officials from the National Malaria Elimination Centre.

Ms Chitangala said that there are requirements for urgent intervention to the increasing population of mosquitoes in communities as a way of curbing malaria.

“The rain season is the time when mosquitoes breed a lot and there is need for concerted efforts to deal with this matter before the rains start,” Ms Chitangala said

She explained that the garden ponds, water bodies and drainages that are contaminated with litter are regarded as the main breeding sites for mosquitoes and the Local Authority in partnership with other stakeholders will ensure that all those areas are sprayed to eliminate mosquitoes before the rains begin, adding that a clean and a disease-free City can help in improving the wellbeing of everyone.

Meanwhile, National Malaria Elimination Centre Acting Director Dr. Busiku Hamainza said that a multi-sectoral approach to reduce the population of mosquitoes in the City is required because the issue calls for quick intervention.

“There is need for both indoor and outdoor spraying to deal with all breeding sources of mosquitoes and that includes dredging in some parts of the city so that mosquitoes that usually hide in overgrown vegetation can find no place for living and reproducing,” Dr Hamainza said

Dr Hamainza stated that the National Malaria Elimination Centre is ready to partner with the Local Authority together with other stakeholders to reduce the growing number of mosquitoes in the City which pose a risk of causing malaria to the residents.

And National Malaria Elimination Centre Principal Malaria Control Officer Mr Willy Ngulube cited that there is need to also sensitize the public before the commencement of spraying exercise to eliminate mosquitoes so that residents may appreciate the importance of the exercise.