Bank of Zambia Deputy Governor in charge of Administration, Rheka Mhango has called on the University of Lusaka (UNILUS) graduates to help contribute to the development and economic growth of the country.

Ms. Mhango says professionals have a huge responsibility to turn the economy of the country around by having an entrepreneurial mind-set.

Speaking during the 12th graduation ceremony, which was held at Silverest Campus in Chongwe district today, Ms. Mhango said the new graduates should put the acquired knowledge to good use.

“The achievements you have made this far must not remain academic but you should go out there and positively transform the nation and the world at large,” she said.

She further urged the graduates to be determined to succeed and learn from opportunities that come their way, adding that it was important to keep sharpening skills and adopting positive life habits.

Ms. Mhango also called on the university to engage more with industry and find opportunities to enhance practical learning as the industry is becoming more dynamic and technologically oriented.

And University of Lusaka Chancellor, Caleb Fundanga, said the drop in the inflation rate to a single digit, the announcement of the IMF bailout package and the strengthening of the Kwacha will stimulate the higher education sector.

“All these factors provide for a good environment for the growth of the higher education subs-sector, including other sectors such as agriculture, mining and manufacturing among others which are key for job creation for graduates,” he said.

Dr. Fundanga added that the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP) is one of the key pillars that will support the creation of skills that are necessary to impact all sectors of the economy to grow to about three to four percent of the gross domestic product.

He explained that the University of Lusaka has continually laid emphasis on training its students in a manner that is practical towards solving problems the country is facing.

Earlier, UNILUS Vice Chancellor, Pinalo Chifwanakeni, told the graduates to go out in the society and promote value addition to local products in order to boost social economic development in the country.

Professor Chifwanakeni said creating an employable graduate who can add value requires significant investment in the education sector.

He announced that the university’s 12th graduation ceremony has churned out a total of 1,091 who include undergraduates and post graduates.

Meanwhile, the graduates have pledged to apply their acquired knowledge by helping the less privileged in society, especially girls and boys who are victims of gender based violence.

Ntombizana Chuungu, who graduated from School of Law, said her passion is to offer legal services to the victims of gender based violence.

And Odette Siamutondo, who has graduated as a best student in the School of Economics and Finance, promised to venture into entrepreneurship to create jobs for other people.