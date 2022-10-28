The Patriotic Front (PF) has commemorated the eighth memorial anniversary of its founder and fifth Republican President Michael Chilufya Sata with acting party President Given Lubinda declaring that the party is not dead.

Former President Edgar Lungu on Friday morning led several PF officials, members and Mr. Sata’s family in celebrating King Cobra’s life at his burial place located at the Embassy Park in Lusaka.

Catholic Priest Fr. Godwin Mulenga of St. Ignatius Parish presided over the memorial service at Embassy Park.

Mr. Lungu did not deliver the key-note speech but delegated Mr. Lubinda.

“Good afternoon, Comrades. The Priest (Fr. Godwin Mulenga) spoke, I think Brother Chanda Kasolo spoke and I think Comrade Given Lubinda has spoken and he spoke for me. So, I don’t need to ice this cake with anything because I may mess it up,” Mr. Lungu said when requested to greet the crowd.

In his remarks, Mr. Lubinda vowed that the PF which he branded as the ‘Green Ghost’ will never die.

The immediate past Justice Minister also eulogized Mr. Sata’s vision for the PF and Zambia.

“The party of visionary Michael Chilufya Sata is still alive. It is still alive because the seed was planted by a visionary man. The success of a person is measured by what happened after his own life and indeed to see that the Patriotic Front is growing from strength to strength is an indication of the success of the founding father of the Patriotic Front. We pray to God in heaven and we thank him for giving us Michael Chilufya Sata. For God and indeed Michael Chilufya Sata let us keep the vision for his some Michael Sata alive. No matter what calamity or difficulties that may befall us we shall hold on to his vision and the spirit of Bashi Chilufya,” Mr. Lubinda remarked.

“We showed that after the 2021 General Elections when everybody around us thought we were dead. We have proven that the green ghost (PF) shall never die. Indeed, some have said Fimba Upoke and indeed the ghost shall meet them Bafimbe Bapoke. Today my brothers and sisters we find comfort in our broken hearts knowing that we as the Patriotic Front while in Government worked tirelessly to fulfill some of the key and social economic milestones that His Excellency President Michael Chilufya Sata had embarked on and we must be proud of that,” he said.

Mr. Lubinda further told Mr. Lungu that he fitted well in the gap left behind by Mr. Sata in 2014.

“As a matter of fact Your Excellency Edgar Lungu at this moment I should say. I spoke on behalf of all Zambians, all Zambians except those who choose to be hypocrites, for all the Zambians I say the following words to you. You fitted very well in the boots left for you by your predecessor Michael Sata. You truly followed his vision and you passed on the button to the next leader of the Patriotic Front. I beseech God to give them the ability to follow Michael Chilufya’s vision. You continued Sir on where he left. Like him you built roads, like him you built bridges, like him you built airports, schools, hospitals, colleges, universities and not only in one region but across the breadth and width of our country. Like Michael Chilufya Sata you also said, “No one behind. The PF led a firm foundation for social and economic prosperity for all in pushing a momentous developmental agenda,” said the former Kabwata Member of Parliament.

And Fr. Mulenga has asked President Hakainde Hichilema and former President Edgar Lungu to reconcile.

He said there is a need for President Hichilema and Mr. Lungu to sit and talk.

Fr. Mulenga said the Church may be encouraged to bring the two together for the sake of peace and unity in the country.

“President Hichilema and former President Lungu are the only ones that belong to the “presidential club. We shouldn’t see the apparent differences being witnessed,” Fr. Mulenga said.

