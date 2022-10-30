Due to the shortage of health kits in some health facilities in Lusaka, some patients are being asked to provide health kits for them to undergo treatment.

Michael Zulu a resident of Lilanda Compound has said that he was allegedly asked by Matero Level One Hospital in Lusaka to buy three IV-drips for his patient to be attended to.

Mr. Zulu narrated that after his patient was discharged he was shocked that the hospital allegedly refused to give back the two unused drips he bought and wonders why he was made to buy three.

He adds that the shortage should not create a situation where health officials take advantage of helpless citizens by compelling them to buy kits that would later benefit a state funded institution.

Meanwhile, government has announced that the procurement of laboratory equipment, needles and health kits is underway countrywide. Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said that resources have been set aside to purchase medicine and equipment.

Ms. Masebo said that the delay in the purchase of the critical materials has been caused by procurement procedures.

During his campaign tour President Hakainde Hichilema said that it was unacceptable to have a shortage of drugs in hospitals when money meant to procure drugs is lying in the bank.

President Hichilema attributed the current drug shortages in some hospitals to poor management by those responsible as the government has already provided funds for the procurement of drugs.