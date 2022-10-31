9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 31, 2022
Ministry of Health has receives PPEs from the Ireland government

By Chief Editor
The Government through the Ministry of Health has received Personal Protective Equipment – PPEs worth over 400,000 from the Ireland government through the Health Services Executive (HSE) supported by Barnabas Aid and Crown Agents.

The Ministry of Health received the PPEs on behalf of the government at the handover ceremony held at the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies – ZAMMSA central warehouse in Lusaka, the health commodities include face masks and examination gloves which are vital medical supplies in health facilities.

Ministry of Health Director for Clinical Care Services, Dr. Alex Makupe, commended the Irish government for the continued support to Zambia, particularly in the health sector.

Dr. Makupe stated that the Republic of Ireland has been an all-weather friend to Zambia, and has made significant contributions towards the health sector – including supporting and funding for the construction of a number of maternity wings at several health centers in Lusaka, Copperbelt and Northern provinces.

He assured the Irish government that the donated medical supplies will be put to good use and serve the Zambian people by delivering them to deserving health facilities in all parts of the country, adding that all health workers are working in line with the New Dawn Government aspirations under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema in ensuring that Zambian people access quality healthcare services, hence the donated health commodities received will be put to good use.

“The New Dawn government is determined to work with all Cooperating Partners to ensure that people have the needed health care services to be healthy for sustainable labour force to improve the economy of the country,” Dr. Makupe said

And Speaking during the handover ceremony, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Ireland to Zambia Mr Brian Caden said that the Irish government remains committed to partnering with the Zambian government to improve healthcare service delivery in the country to have a healthier population.

The Irish Envoy explained that the government values the long-standing partnership with the Zambian government through the Ministry of Health, including the well-established relationship with the Health Service Executive and the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland.

Meanwhile, ZAMMSA Director General Mr. Billy Mweetwa has reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to serving the general public diligently through efficient, accountability and distribution of health commodities up to the last mile.

