Chipolopolo first-choice goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata’s return to action after a long injury spell is one of the highlights of this weekend’s foreign player’s briefs.

=SWITZERLAND

Midfielder Miguel Chaiwa did not make Young Boys team for Sunday’s 3-1 home win over Basel.



=SOUTH AFRICA

-Sekhukhune United: Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata returned from a two-month injury layoff on Sunday to start in a 1-1 away draw at TS Galaxy.

Nsabata last saw competitive action on August 23 in a 2-1 away loss against Moroka Swallows.

He went on to miss Chipolopolo’s 1-0 friendly loss against Mali on September 23 in Bamako.



-SuperSport United: Striker Gampani Lungu came on in the 7th minute on Sunday in his sides 1-1 home draw against Moroka Swallows.

Mwape Musonda came off in the 67th minute for Swallows but was not on target.

=ITALY

Striker Lameck Banda came on in the 60th minute for fourth from bottom Lecce in Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to 7th placed Juventus.

=SCOTLAND

-Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala played the full 90 minutes in Saturdays d 4-0 home win over Aberdeen but was not on target.

-Ayr United: Defender Frankie Musonda played the full 90 minutes of Championship leaders Ayr’s 2-0 away win over bottom placed Arbroath.

=DENMARK

Midfielder Lubambo Musonda on Friday played the full 90 minutes for his third from bottom clubs’ 2-0 away loss to leaders Nordsjaelland.

=SERBIA

Midfielder Kings Kangwa played the full 90 minutes of leaders and defending champions Red Star Belgrade’s 2-0 away victory over Kolubara on Sunday.

=ENGLAND

Striker Patson Daka came on in the 72nd minute of Leicester City’s 1-0 home loss to Manchester City on Saturday.