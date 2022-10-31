9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 31, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

MONDAYS PRO’S HIT LIST: Nsabata Back in Action

By sports
55 views
0
Sports MONDAYS PRO'S HIT LIST: Nsabata Back in Action
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo first-choice goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata’s return to action after a long injury spell is one of the highlights of this weekend’s foreign player’s briefs.

=SWITZERLAND
Midfielder Miguel Chaiwa did not make Young Boys team for Sunday’s 3-1 home win over Basel.


=SOUTH AFRICA
-Sekhukhune United: Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata returned from a two-month injury layoff on Sunday to start in a 1-1 away draw at TS Galaxy.
Nsabata last saw competitive action on August 23 in a 2-1 away loss against Moroka Swallows.
He went on to miss Chipolopolo’s 1-0 friendly loss against Mali on September 23 in Bamako.

-SuperSport United: Striker Gampani Lungu came on in the 7th minute on Sunday in his sides 1-1 home draw against Moroka Swallows.
Mwape Musonda came off in the 67th minute for Swallows but was not on target.

=ITALY
Striker Lameck Banda came on in the 60th minute for fourth from bottom Lecce in Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to 7th placed Juventus.

=SCOTLAND
-Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala played the full 90 minutes in Saturdays d 4-0 home win over Aberdeen but was not on target.

-Ayr United: Defender Frankie Musonda played the full 90 minutes of Championship leaders Ayr’s 2-0 away win over bottom placed Arbroath.

=DENMARK
Midfielder Lubambo Musonda on Friday played the full 90 minutes for his third from bottom clubs’ 2-0 away loss to leaders Nordsjaelland.

=SERBIA
Midfielder Kings Kangwa played the full 90 minutes of leaders and defending champions Red Star Belgrade’s 2-0 away victory over Kolubara on Sunday.

=ENGLAND
Striker Patson Daka came on in the 72nd minute of Leicester City’s 1-0 home loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

Previous articleKabwata Clinic receives cleaning items worth 45,000 kwacha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

MONDAYS PRO’S HIT LIST: Nsabata Back in Action

Chipolopolo first-choice goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata's return to action after a long injury spell is one of the highlights of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Egypt Book Date Against Zambia in 2023 U23 AFCON Qualifier Decider

Sports sports - 0
Egypt and Zambia will meet next year to decide who will qualify for the 2022 U23 AFCON. Egypt booked their third round qualifying date against...
Read more

Power Dynamos Fail To Go Top After Draw

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos missed an opportunity to go top of the FAZ Super Division table following a goalless draw against Zanaco away in Lusaka on...
Read more

GBFC Stampede Determine Girls on CAF Womens Champions League Debut

Sports sports - 0
Debutants Green Buffaloes launched the 2022 CAF Women's Champions League with a 4-0 win over Determine Girls of Liberia on Sunday evening at Moulay...
Read more

Zambia Down Sierra Leone to Advance in U23 AFCON qualifier

Sports sports - 3
Zambia U23 are threw to the final qualifying round of the 2023 U23 AFCON after beating Sierra Leone 1-0 at National Heroes Stadium in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.