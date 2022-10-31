Zambia U23 coach Osward Mutapa is relishing their 2023 U23 AFCON qualifier decider against the African U23 champions Egypt.

The two teams meet next March in a final round qualifier that will see Zambia play Egypt away in the first leg at a date to be announced.

“What is important is preparation. It’s not necessarily about playing teams of the same type of football as Egypt but playing high-profile teams that will help us build a strong team,” Mutapa said.

“Egypt is a beatable side, and we just have to psych the players and work on the players.

“It will be about having a mentally strong squad that has the hunger to achieve something they have never achieved. We just need the right exposure and prepare adequately.”

Zambia advanced to the final qualifying stage after beating Sierra Leone 1-0 last Saturday in Lusaka to win via a 2-1 aggregate result.

Egypt beat Eswatini 1-0 at home in Alexandria on Sunday to advance by the same aggregate score line following a 0-0 first leg result on October 23.



2023 U23 AFCON QUALIFIERS

22/10/2022

Monrovia

SKD Stadium

Sierra Leone 1 (Alie Conteh 58’pen)-Zambia 1(Joshua Mutale 88’pen)

23/10/2023

Lobamba

Eswatini 0-Egypt 0

29/10/2022

Lusaka

National Heroes Stadium

Zambia 1(Andrew Phiri 65′)-Sierra Leone 0

30/10/2022

Alexandria

Egypt 1(Emad Mayhoub 70′)-Eswatini 0

CAF WOMENS CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

GROUP A

30/10/2022

Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat

Green Buffaloes 4(Maweta Chilenga 8′, Natasha Nanyangwe 30, Helen Chanda 31′, Ireen Lungu 58′)- Determined Girls 0

ASFAR 1(Ibtissam Jraidi 67′)- Simba Queens 0

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 10

29/10/2022

Kabwe Warriors 0-Zesco United 0

Kansanshi Dynamos 1(Gerald Chisha 57′)-FC MUZA 0

Forest Rangers 1(Clifford Mulenga 75’pen)-Prison Leopards 0

Nkana 0-Red Arrows 0

Nchanga Rangers 0-Nkwazi 0

Chambishi 1(Mathews Simbeye)-Lumwana Radiants 0

30/10/2022

Buildcon 0-Napsa Stars 0

Green Buffaloes 0-Green Eagles 1(collins Mulenga 61′)

Zanaco 0-Power Dynamos 0

=FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1

WEEK 10

29/10/2022

Trident 3-0 Kafue Eagles

(Jonathan Tanganyika 20’pen, Terry Mwanshi 34′, Jimmy Sondashi 88′ og

Livingstone Pirates 0-0 Mufulira Wanderers

30/10/2022

Young Buffaloes\0-1 Atletico Lusaka

(Charles Majapa 40’)

Kafue Celtic 2-2 Aguila Stars

(Vincent Kalinda 7’, Maxwell Mulutula 83’/Keke Sipuka 10’, Rabson Mumba 44′)

City of Lusaka 1-1 Konkola Blades

(Patrick Ngoma 56’/ Raphael Silwimba 64’)

Lusaka Dynamos 1-2 Kitwe United

Mutondo Stars 1-0 Indeni

(Richard Mwila 41’pen)

Jumulo 1-0 Mpulungu Harbour

(Mike Musukuma 46’)

BART FC 0-2 Zesco Malaiti

(Dryson Phiri 29’, Gilbert Tembo 55’)