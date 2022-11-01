National Democratic Congress – NDC Leader Saboi Imboela has been arrested and charged for the offence of Libel and Hate Speech by the Zambia Police Service.

The Zambia Police Service in Lusaka arrested and charged Ms Imboela aged 45 years of House Number 12698 Lilayi Road in Lusaka for the offence of Libel Contrary to Section 191 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

In a press statement issued by the Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, it is alleged that between 9th and 10th September, 2022, Ms Imboela acting together with other unknown persons did publish defamatory remarks against Mr Clayson Hamasaka through her Facebook page namely Saboi Imboela –SI.

Mr Hamoonga added that in a related incident, a warn and caution statement has been recorded from Saboi Imboela aged 45 of house number 12698 Lilayi road in Lusaka for the offence of Hate Speech Contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act Number 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr Hamoonga disclosed that on 12th October, 2022, it is alleged that Ms Imboela in the Republic of Zambia knowingly and without lawful excuse did use hate speech by way of posting and circulating hate content on social media in particular on her Facebook account in the names of Saboi Imboela – SI, adding that the Police are Investigating the matter.

“The suspect is detained in Police custody and will appear in court soon,” Mr Hamoonga said

Brief facts of the matter are that, the Zambia Police Service arrested the NDC Leader Saboi Imboela for the offence of criminal libel and hate speech.

This follows the confrontation on social media that involved Saboi and State House Media Director Clayson Hamasaka, where Ms Imboela accused Mr Hamasaka of being HIV positive and infecting other women.

In her Facebook post, Ms Imboela further accused Mr Hamasaka of being the Admin for Koswe, an unreceptive online media platform that takes on political opponents. The Zambian social media was brought in an uproar when Ms Imboela incited the Koswe page whose Admins later responded to Ms Imboela by accusing her of sleeping with a ghost which torments, the matter went into a deep argument when Ms Imboela went public to accuse Mr Hamasaka of being behind Koswe stating that she has proof to back up her claims, and Mr Hamasaka responded with a warning to Ms Imboela to retract her accusations or face legal action to which she never complied. The issue went on via the social media platform Facebook hence, the Police summoned Ms Imboela who was later arrested.

And according to Ms Imboela’s lawyer Mr John Chirwa, she has been detained at Kabwata Police Station.