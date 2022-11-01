9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

World Vision Zambia signs MoU with cooperating partners to support the Strong Girls Strong Zambia Campaign

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Economy World Vision Zambia signs MoU with cooperating partners to support the Strong...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

World Vision Zambia, ZANACO Bank and CFAO Motors Zambia have signed a three-year memorandum of understanding – MoU to support the Strong Girls Strong Zambia campaign, which aims at empowering 15,000 girls retrieved from child marriages and those at risk to live safer, healthier, more productive lives by 2025.

The MoU signed is to ensure that the three organisations work together to support girls rescued from child marriage or facing such risks.

World Vision Zambia Chief Executive Officer John Hasse explained that through this MoU, CFAO Motors Zambia, ZANACO and World Vision Zambia, commit to collaborate in the successful implementation of campaign activities related to the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education and livelihood sectors under the campaign in order to offer practical and sustainable solutions to girls who are retrieved from marriages and those at risk of the vice, for a successful fight against child marriage.

And CFAO Chief Executive Officer Dino Bianchi stated that their partnership with the World Vision Zambia is because the organization has a proven track record of transparency in managing resources and has a presence in the communities.

CFAO Motors Zambia CEO Dino Bianchi CFAO mentioned that they are proud to be part of this important initiative to support young girls and help them get on the right track as they start their journey through life.

“Education is key to this, and I urge the Ministry of Education to invest further in schools and teachers so the whole nation will benefit from nurturing well-educated and productive girls who will contribute meaningfully to society and the economy. It is an exciting prospect that more corporates should recognise and support,” Dino Bianchi added

Meanwhile, ZANACO CEO Mukwandi Chibesakunda said that they are conversant that the fight against early marriages will take concerted efforts to ensure the attainment of the sustainable development goal of ending child marriage by 2030, adding that as a bank that places importance on gender parity, they will continue to support initiatives that ensure that girls and young women have access to equal opportunities in life.

And ZANACO Bank representative, Head of Client Solutions, Corporate Communication and Marketing Chanda Chime Katongo has urged other corporate institutions to join and support the Strong Girls Strong Zambia Campaign because it is an excellent opportunity for a meaningful impact on the future leadership of Zambia.

As part of the actualisation of the MoU, the three partners have also embarked on the construction of a school ablution block with modern menstrual washroom facilities and a 1×3 classroom block at Kanchomba Secondary School in Pemba district at the cost of K1.7 million. CFAO and ZANACO will provide financial resources to World Vision Zambia, and World Vision will provide overall implementation and accountability for the projects.

In a similar development, World Vision Zambia also signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Absa Bank Zambia to support with 900,000 kwacha to promote the education of vulnerable girls under the Strong Girls Strong Zambia campaign in Kafue district.

Absa Bank Managing Director Mizinga Melu stated that Absa being a Bank that brings possibilities to life, they are excited to collaborate with like-minded organisations such as the World Vision Zambia, as they continue to improve the welfare of the people in communities.

The Strong Girls Strong Zambia campaign is a World Vision Zambia fundraising campaign aimed at mobilising local resources to support girls retrieved from child marriage and those at risk.

The goal of the campaign is to reach and empower 15,000 girls retrieved from child marriages and those at risk to live safer, healthier, more productive lives in all the World Vision Zambia operation areas from October 2022 to September 2025.

Previous articleChingola-Kasumbalesa PPP Concession Agreement Inked

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

World Vision Zambia signs MoU with cooperating partners to support the Strong Girls Strong Zambia Campaign

World Vision Zambia, ZANACO Bank and CFAO Motors Zambia have signed a three-year memorandum of understanding – MoU to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chingola-Kasumbalesa PPP Concession Agreement Inked

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Government of the Republic of Zambia has today signed the Concession Agreement for the Design, Financing, Building, Operation, Maintenance and Transfer of 35km...
Read more

US envoy explores CB’s investment potential

Economy Support Editor - 0
United States (US) Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales, has acknowledged the need to build better and strong efficacy partnerships between Zambia and the United States that will culminate into the promotion...
Read more

President Hichilema seeks African Development Bank aid

Economy Support Editor - 0
President Hakainde Hichilema has called for assistance from the African Development Bank (AfDB) in creating a platform for Zambia to address its debt restructuring...
Read more

Government reiterates support to footwear, leather goods design industry

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises Development has reiterated its commitment to providing comprehensive support towards the growth of small and medium entrepreneurs...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.