General News
Updated:

Court finds a company with a case to answer for alleged false returns and tax evasion

By Chief Editor
THE Kitwe Magistrate’s Court has found a company with a case to answer for alleged false returns and tax evasion.

Focus on Equipment and Services Limited ,a registered tax payer with the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has since been put on its defence together the company Director, Accountant and it’s Human Resource Officer.

ZRA Acting Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala said the company in question had been found with a case to answer on false returns and tax evasion.

He said Focus on Equipment and Services Limited jointly and while acting together with Xing Tang as Director, Edward Mwamulima as an Accountant and Kennedy Chintukwane as Human Resource Officer, on dates unknown ,but between the 1st day of January 2020 and the 2nd day of March 2022, furnished documents namely Tax Invoices to ZRA purporting to show that Mount Meru Petroleum (Z) Limited had supplied taxable goods to Focus Equipment and Services Limited when it false.

Mr Nzala further alleged that in the same period and jurisdiction the accused persons fraudulently recovered Value Added Tax by furnishing false returns that taxable supplies were made to Focus Equipment and Services Limited for the month of May 2020 when in fact not.

He said the revenue loss amounted to K458,251.

“The Court found all the accused persons with a case to answer and accordingly put them on their defence. The accused persons elected to give evidence on oath and will call 14 witnesses in their defence. The case has been adjourned to the December 5th, 6th and 7th 2022 for commencement of defence,” he said.

The case is before Maloza Phiri and is being prosecuted by the ZRA lawyers.

