Twelve people have been injured in a stampede at the Zambia Correctional Service Solwezi regional offices when hundreds of youths turned up for job interviews.

The incident has resulted in the admission of three people to Solwezi General Hospital for treatment, while nine have been discharged after having received treatment.

According to Solwezi General Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Kikanda Sondashi, most of the victims sustained minor injuries.

Eyewitness accounts gathered by Diamond News reveal that the ordeal was triggered by desperate youths in the group that wanted to be ahead of others to attend interviews hence the occurrence of the stampede.

Following the chaotic scenes, some concerned citizens have since urged the government to decentralize the process to avoid the reoccurrence of such an incident that nearly took lives.

The recent recruitment in the Zambia Army and Zambia Airforce also experienced record numbers of young applicants desperate to seek employment in the Ministry of Defense as well as in the Zambia Correctional Service under the Ministry of Home Affairs.