9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Twelve people injured in a stampede at a recruitment Jobs event in Solwezi

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Rural News Twelve people injured in a stampede at a recruitment Jobs event ...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Twelve people have been injured in a stampede at the Zambia Correctional Service Solwezi regional offices when hundreds of youths turned up for job interviews.

The incident has resulted in the admission of three people to Solwezi General Hospital for treatment, while nine have been discharged after having received treatment.

According to Solwezi General Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Kikanda Sondashi, most of the victims sustained minor injuries.

Eyewitness accounts gathered by Diamond News reveal that the ordeal was triggered by desperate youths in the group that wanted to be ahead of others to attend interviews hence the occurrence of the stampede.

Following the chaotic scenes, some concerned citizens have since urged the government to decentralize the process to avoid the reoccurrence of such an incident that nearly took lives.

The recent recruitment in the Zambia Army and Zambia Airforce also experienced record numbers of young applicants desperate to seek employment in the Ministry of Defense as well as in the Zambia Correctional Service under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Previous articleKampyongo and wife, plead not guilty to possession of property suspected for be proceeds of crime

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Twelve people injured in a stampede at a recruitment Jobs event in Solwezi

Twelve people have been injured in a stampede at the Zambia Correctional Service Solwezi regional offices when hundreds of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Sixth session of House of Chiefs opens

Rural News Chief Editor - 10
The second meeting of the sixth session of the House of Chiefs has opened in Lusaka with some succession disputes expected to be resolved...
Read more

Chiawa Chiefdom cries for development

Rural News Chief Editor - 9
The Chiawa Royal Establishment Council in Kafue District has bemoaned the slow pace at which development has been taking root in Chiawa chiefdom. Council Chairperson...
Read more

Tobacco Board of Zambia Piped Water Supply Scheme Project Launched in Nkeyema District

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
The Republican Vice President Mrs W. K. Mutale- Nalumango has commissioned the Tobacco Board of Zambia – TBZ Piped Water Supply Scheme Project in...
Read more

Parents, guardians urged to help curb examination malpractices

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Northwestern Province Education Officer, Jennipher Banda has called on parents and guardians to help in combating examination malpractice in the province. Ms. Banda said parents...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.