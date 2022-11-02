9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
General News
Zambian in US sentenced to jail for sex trafficking

By Chief Editor
An Iowa City man and Zambia native, Kachimbe Mukanzu, also known as Kash, was sentenced on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to 264 months in prison for Conspiracy to Engage in Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, and Coercion and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Following his imprisonment, Mukanzu was ordered to serve five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Kachimbe Mukanzu, age 35, recruited several young women and sexually exploited them by force, fraud and coercion.

Mukanzu helped post advertisements through Backpage and various other sites where he would set up profiles for the victims advertising sex acts for money.

Mukanzu promised the victims things of value and glamorized the lifestyle to lure them into performing commercial sex acts and in return he profited.

Mukanzu provided the victims drugs so that they could work around the clock.

On multiple occasions in 2018, Mukanzu drove the victims to different states for the purpose of sex trafficking.

On February 4, 2022, Mukanzu pleaded guilty to the charges.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Iowa City Police Department investigated the case.

