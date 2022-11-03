Stakeholders and Councillor’s at Kalulushi municipal council have objected plans by management to build a perimeter fence to secure Chibuluma Civic center and garage at a combined cost of one million Kwacha.

The Councilors and stakeholders have directed that the funds be instead channeled to repair damaged bridges, construction of drainages and roads in the area.

They have also rejected Kalulushi Council plans to build a truck parking yard to boost Revenue Collection and purchase of a fire truck at another one Million Kwacha.

This was during a special stakeholders meeting held to brief Councilors and Kalulushi Stakeholders on the proposed projects to be funded under CDF and the Equalisation fund.

The meeting advised management at the Council to prioritize service delivery to the residents in line with the new Dawn administrations mandate.

During the same meeting Kalulushi Saw Millers association General Secretary, Musonda Kaluswili raised concern on the proposed increment of levies by the Council at a time when most businesses are struggling.

And Kalulushi council Director Finance, Tresphord Sichimba said the Local Authority will respect and consider the views of the Community.

Mr Sichimba said the Council will implement projects in line with the needs of the community as stipulated in the Decentralisation policy.

Speaking earlier Kalulushi council town clerk, Betty Liswaniso called on the ward development committees to phase their CDF shopping list.

Ms Liswaniso urged councilors to get reasonable projects that are also easy to monitor and will improve people’s lives.

Ms Liswaniso said President Hakainde Hichilema wants CDF to improve people’s lives and enhance infrastructure development at the grass Roots apart from empowering communities.

The TC also challenged councilors to scrutinize submissions from stakeholders and rectify them for effective implementation of the CDF Projects.

Meanwhile Kalulushi mayor, Daudi Simama assured the community that their submissions will be considered.