9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 3, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Construction of Over Priced Civic Centre Fence Rejected in Kalulushi

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Construction of Over Priced Civic Centre Fence Rejected in Kalulushi
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Stakeholders and Councillor’s at Kalulushi municipal council have objected plans by management to build a perimeter fence to secure Chibuluma Civic center and garage at a combined cost of one million Kwacha.

The Councilors and stakeholders have directed that the funds be instead channeled to repair damaged bridges, construction of drainages and roads in the area.

They have also rejected Kalulushi Council plans to build a truck parking yard to boost Revenue Collection and purchase of a fire truck at another one Million Kwacha.

This was during a special stakeholders meeting held to brief Councilors and Kalulushi Stakeholders on the proposed projects to be funded under CDF and the Equalisation fund.

The meeting advised management at the Council to prioritize service delivery to the residents in line with the new Dawn administrations mandate.

During the same meeting Kalulushi Saw Millers association General Secretary, Musonda Kaluswili raised concern on the proposed increment of levies by the Council at a time when most businesses are struggling.

And Kalulushi council Director Finance, Tresphord Sichimba said the Local Authority will respect and consider the views of the Community.

Mr Sichimba said the Council will implement projects in line with the needs of the community as stipulated in the Decentralisation policy.

Speaking earlier Kalulushi council town clerk, Betty Liswaniso called on the ward development committees to phase their CDF shopping list.

Ms Liswaniso urged councilors to get reasonable projects that are also easy to monitor and will improve people’s lives.

Ms Liswaniso said President Hakainde Hichilema wants CDF to improve people’s lives and enhance infrastructure development at the grass Roots apart from empowering communities.

The TC also challenged councilors to scrutinize submissions from stakeholders and rectify them for effective implementation of the CDF Projects.

Meanwhile Kalulushi mayor, Daudi Simama assured the community that their submissions will be considered.

Previous articleHouse wife jailed for assaulting fellow woman in polygamous marriage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Construction of Over Priced Civic Centre Fence Rejected in Kalulushi

Stakeholders and Councillor’s at Kalulushi municipal council have objected plans by management to build a perimeter fence to secure...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

House wife jailed for assaulting fellow woman in polygamous marriage

General News Chief Editor - 0
A 34-year-old housewife of Vubwi District has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for assaulting her fellow woman in a polygamous marriage. Agness Tembo assaulted...
Read more

11 schools in Kafue receive desks

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Department of Education in Kafue has distributed 150 rehabilitated desks to 11 schools in an effort to address the shortage of desks. This follows...
Read more

ZICTA, Police Arrest Nchelenge Mobile Money Scammers

General News Chief Editor - 0
A joint team of Zambia Police and Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority – ZICTA Officers have arrested 20 people in Nchelenge Luapula Province...
Read more

DEC Arrest 9 People for K36 million Financial Crimes

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested nine (9) people over various financial crimes involving over K36, 000,000 through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit. DEC...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.