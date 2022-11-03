A 34-year-old housewife of Vubwi District has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for assaulting her fellow woman in a polygamous marriage.

Agness Tembo assaulted his fellow woman over kitchen utensils.

Sitting in a circuit court in Vubwi District, Magistrate Mercy Chabu of Chipata sentenced Agness Tembo of Kapachika village to two years simple imprisonment for assaulting Dorothy Phiri.

Court heard that on July 23, 2022, around 19.00 hours, Tembo confronted her husband after he married a second wife.

What annoyed Tembo is that her husband got kitchen utensils, blankets and other household goods when he moved in with the second wife.

Tembo allegedly beatthe second wife with a stick in the head following an altercation after being instructed to return the following day as it was late.

Following the attack, Ms Phiri reportedly fell to the ground and suffered injuries from the beating which left her bleeding before her polygamous husband could break off the fight.

The victim reported the matter to the neighbourhood watch members who in turn escalated the case to the headman and later involved the Vubwi police station, she was issued a medical report on the 24th of July and was later attended to at Vubwi District hospital.

And later the same day, Agness Tembo reported herself to the police accompanied by her husband Gerald Tembo where she was detained and consequently arrested for assault.

In court, Agness Tembo pleaded guilty to the offense of assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to section 248 of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

And in her judgment, Magistrate Chabu convicted and sentenced the accused to two years simple imprisonment effectively running back to July 25, 2022.