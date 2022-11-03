9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Updated:

Milenge District receives ballot papers

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has delivered ballot papers to Milenge District in Luapula Province ahead of the Mikula Ward by-election slated for this Friday, November 4.

Milenge District Electoral Officer (DEO), Dewin Kaoma said the ballot papers are for the four polling stations in Mikula Ward.

The representatives from the United Party for National Development (UPND), Patriotic Front (PF) and Socialist Party witnessed the delivery of the ballot papers at Milenge Civic Centre today.

Mr. Kaoma who is also Milenge Town Council Secretary said a Police officer has since been engaged to provide security for the materials.

“All is set for the Mikula Ward by-election. By tomorrow, we will deploy poll staff to the four polling stations in the area,” he said.

Earlier, Milenge Constituency Returning Officer, Bornwell Chama revealed that Voter Verification Devices (VVD) will be used in the identification of eligible voters.

Mr. Chama who is also Milenge Secondary School Head Teacher said using the VVDs is in line with the ECZ core value of innovation.

“For the first time in Milenge, we will use VVDs in an election. This means pictures of registered voters will not appear in the voters registers. However, the pictures will show on the VVD screen once a voter places their thumb on it. This time around the verification will be done electronically,” he said.

The by-election is being contested by Mwape Chisenga of UPND, Socialist Party’s James Bwale while Erick Kasongo  is standing on the PF ticket.

The by-election scheduled for November 4, 2022 was caused by the resignation of former Ward Councilor, Geoffrey Chandalala.

Previous articleZambia Qualifications Authority to ensure that locally obtained qualifications are evaluated within 14 days

