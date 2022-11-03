Defender Stopilla Sunzu is back in the Chipolopolo Zambia fold.

The 2012 AFCON winner has been handed a shock recall for Zambia’s historic friendly date against Israel away on November 17.

Interim Chipolopolo coach Moses Sichone has named the veteran Chinese-based defender in his 24-member team for the friendly to be played in Israel at Petach Tikva in a fortnight.

Sunzu has not played for Chipolopolo since 2018 and is the last man standing from the continental in the set-up as it stands heading into the friendly.

Also back is Czech-based midfielder Benson Sakala after close a year when he last featured for Chipolopolo in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

And Red Arrows’ junior prospect goalkeeper Jeban Tembo’s rise continues from Under-20, Under-23 and now to the senior team in a space of two months.

Tembo, who won the 2022 COSAFA U20 Cup and tournament Golden Glove in Eswatini, is set for his senior debut against Israel.

TEAM:

GOALKEEPERS: Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune, South Africa), Jeban Tembo (Red Arrows), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)

DEFENDERS : Frankie Musonda (Ayr United, Scotland), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), John Chishimba (Zesco United), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Stopilla Sunzu (Cangzhou Mighty Lions, China), Kondwani Chiboni (Nkana), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars)

MIDFIELDERS: Edward Chilufya (Midtjylland, Denmark), Benson Sakala (FK Viagem Pribram, Czech Republic), Lameck Banda (Lecce, Italy), Emmanuel Banda (Djurgarden, Sweden), Roderick Kabwe (Sekhukhune, South Africa), Kings Kangwa (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Clatous Chama (Simba SC-Tanzania), Lubambo Musonda (Horsens, Denmark), Rally Bwalya (Amazulu, South Africa), Prince Mumba (NK Istra 1961, Croatia)

STRIKERS: Patson Daka (Leicester City, England), Moses Phiri (Simba SC, Tanzania), Fashion Sakala (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)