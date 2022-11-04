They did not make Moses Sichone’s team for Chipolopolo’s away friendly against Israel on November 17 but it’s business as usual for Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga and Mwenya Chibwe this weekend for their respective new employers.

Shonga, Mulenga and Mwenya this season moved to the FAZ Super League from the South Africa PSL to revive their careers.

On Saturday, Mulenga is set for a reunion with his former club Zanaco when Napsa Stars hosts The Bankers in a lunchtime kickoff Lusaka derby at Nkoloma Stadium.

With four games, one goal and three starts, Mulenga will certainly be key in 6th place Napsa’s push for a sixth successive unbeaten run.

Zanaco is 10th on 12 points, and are four points behind Napsa heading into the Nkoloma Stadium doubleheader.

The Lusaka derby will be followed by leaders and defending champions Red Arrows’ home date against in-form fourth-placed Forest Rangers who sit on 21and 17 points respectively.

And it is also derby day in Ndola where Zesco United hosts bottom-of-the-log Buildcon at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Chibwe is set for his second successive start in three straight appearances since replacing red-carded Gregory Sanjase in the 80th minute in Zesco’s 1-1 home draw against FC MUZA on October 26.

He will be hoping to keep a second successive clean sheet as the nine-time champions struggle for recognition as early title contenders.

But it is Shonga that has made the biggest statement of Chipolopolo’s ex-SA PSL trio so far.

Shonga has scored 3 goals heading into his seventh league appearance for Nkwazi.

Nkwazi plays on Sunday when they host struggling giants Nkana who are third from bottom and trace their only league win of the season to Week 2 when the Kitwe side beat winless Buildcon 3-1 away in Ndola on September 28.

But Shonga-fueled Nkwazi hasn’t fared any better and is 13th on 11 points, three points more than Nkana.