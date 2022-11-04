Edward Chilufya and Emmanuel Banda’s lower-tier European campaigns continue into the knockout stages but Kings Kangwa’s race is over after Thursday’s closing group stage matches.

=DENMARK

Edward Chilufya came off in the 66th minute of Midtylland’s 2-0 home win over Austrian club Sturm Graz.

The Danish club finished second behind Dutch club Feyenoord in their UEFA Europa League Group F campaign that was separated by goal difference after all four teams finished on 8 points.

Lazio and Graz finished third and fourth respectively.



=SERBIA

Kings Kangwa was in the French Riviera on Thursday with Red Star Belgrade where they were humbled 4-1 by Monaco.

Kangwa came on in the 60th minute for Red Star who finished bottom of their UEFA Europa League Group H campaign on 6 points.

Monaco progressed to the playoffs in second spot tied on 10 points with Czech giants Ferencvaros while Turkish club Trabzonspor finished on 9 points.

=SWEDEN

And in the UEFA Conference League, midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on in the 67th minute of Djurgarden’s 1-0 home win over Shamrock Rovers from the Republic of Ireland.

Djurgarden finished top of Group F on 16 points heading into the quarterfinals after beating their bottom-placed opponents.

The Swedish club finished eight points ahead of Gent of Belgium.