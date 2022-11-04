9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 4, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

THURDAY PRO’S HIT LIST: Chilufya and Banda Head into Knockout Stages

By sports
55 views
0
Sports THURDAY PRO'S HIT LIST: Chilufya and Banda Head into Knockout Stages
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Edward Chilufya and Emmanuel Banda’s lower-tier European campaigns continue into the knockout stages but Kings Kangwa’s race is over after Thursday’s closing group stage matches.

=DENMARK
Edward Chilufya came off in the 66th minute of Midtylland’s 2-0 home win over Austrian club Sturm Graz.
The Danish club finished second behind Dutch club Feyenoord in their UEFA Europa League Group F campaign that was separated by goal difference after all four teams finished on 8 points.
Lazio and Graz finished third and fourth respectively.


=SERBIA
Kings Kangwa was in the French Riviera on Thursday with Red Star Belgrade where they were humbled 4-1 by Monaco.
Kangwa came on in the 60th minute for Red Star who finished bottom of their UEFA Europa League Group H campaign on 6 points.
Monaco progressed to the playoffs in second spot tied on 10 points with Czech giants Ferencvaros while Turkish club Trabzonspor finished on 9 points.

=SWEDEN
And in the UEFA Conference League, midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on in the 67th minute of Djurgarden’s 1-0 home win over Shamrock Rovers from the Republic of Ireland.
Djurgarden finished top of Group F on 16 points heading into the quarterfinals after beating their bottom-placed opponents.
The Swedish club finished eight points ahead of Gent of Belgium.

Previous articleZambia says EximBank to represent Chinese lenders in debt talks

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

THURDAY PRO’S HIT LIST: Chilufya and Banda Head into Knockout Stages

Edward Chilufya and Emmanuel Banda’s lower-tier European campaigns continue into the knockout stages but Kings Kangwa's race is over...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Sunzu Returns To Chipolopolo

Sports sports - 0
Defender Stopilla Sunzu is back in the Chipolopolo Zambia fold. The 2012 AFCON winner has been handed a shock recall for Zambia’s historic friendly date...
Read more

GBFC’S CAF Women’s CL Semifinal Hopes Suffer Setback

Sports sports - 3
Green Buffaloes' semifinal hopes in their 2022/2023 CAF Women’s Champions League debut campaign suffered a setback on Wednesday after losing to ten-women and hosts...
Read more

MID-WEEK PRO’S HIT LIST: Fashion Makes Winless UEFA CL Exit

Sports sports - 2
Fashion Sakala's debut campaign in the UEFA Champions League group stages ended on a winless note. =SCOTLAND The Chipolopolo Zambia striker played the full 90 minutes...
Read more

National Div 1 :Trident Open Two Point Lead

Sports sports - 1
Trident have opened a two-point lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table following a 3-0 win over Kafue Eagles at...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.