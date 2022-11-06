9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 6, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

GBFC Women’s Booted Out of CAF WOMEN’S Champions League

By sports
55 views
0
Sports GBFC Women's Booted Out of CAF WOMEN’S Champions League
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Debutants Green Buffaloes are out of the CAF Women’s Champions League after a 2-0 loss to Simba Queens of Tanzania in last night’s final Group A match at Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

Buffaloes just needed a draw against Simba to advance to the semifinals.

The Zambia Army ladies conceded two second half goals after forcing a first half goalless draw.

Asha Djafari put Simba in the driving seat with a 64th minute diving header from the box before Opah Clement doubled the lead in the 79 minute.

This loss marked the end of the road for Buffaloes in the CAF Women’s Champions League having posted a win and another loss in Group A.

Buffaloes qualified to the CAF Women’s Champions League after scooping the COSAFA Champions League earlier in the summer.

Previous articleUPND scoops Lusangazi Council Chairperson seat

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

GBFC Women’s Booted Out of CAF WOMEN’S Champions League

Debutants Green Buffaloes are out of the CAF Women's Champions League after a 2-0 loss to Simba Queens of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

A Very Convincing Green Buffaloes Beats Power Dynamos

Sports sports - 1
Green Buffaloes are matching their results with attractive football this season and on Saturday came saw and conquered Power Dynamos 1-0 in a fixture...
Read more

Mordon Malitoli Welcomes Sunzu’s Recall

Sports sports - 1
Ex-Zambia defender Mordon Malitoli is cheered to see defender Stopilla Sunzu return to the Chipolopolo fold. Sunzu, the 2012 AFCON winner, has been handed a...
Read more

GBFC Battle Simba For CAF Women’s Champions League Semifinal Place

Sports sports - 0
Green Buffaloes will be seeking a semifinal place as they face Simba Queens of Tanzania in Saturday night’s final Group A match at the...
Read more

Augustine Mulenga Set For Zanaco Reunion, Shonga Dates Nkana on Sundays

Sports sports - 0
They did not make Moses Sichone’s team for Chipolopolo's away friendly against Israel on November 17 but it's business as usual for Augustine Mulenga,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.