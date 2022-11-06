Debutants Green Buffaloes are out of the CAF Women’s Champions League after a 2-0 loss to Simba Queens of Tanzania in last night’s final Group A match at Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

Buffaloes just needed a draw against Simba to advance to the semifinals.

The Zambia Army ladies conceded two second half goals after forcing a first half goalless draw.

Asha Djafari put Simba in the driving seat with a 64th minute diving header from the box before Opah Clement doubled the lead in the 79 minute.

This loss marked the end of the road for Buffaloes in the CAF Women’s Champions League having posted a win and another loss in Group A.

Buffaloes qualified to the CAF Women’s Champions League after scooping the COSAFA Champions League earlier in the summer.