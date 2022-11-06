Kabompo District Commissioner, Hubert Chinyanga, has encouraged schools in the area to embark on desk production in order to address the deficit of desks.

Mr. Chinyanga said school administrations should partner with communities to make desks using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

He was speaking when he visited Mufuli Wanjamba primary school yesterday where he found pupils carrying desks from the neighbouring school which is five kilometres away to sit for grade seven examinations.

“Headteacher sir, as school administration work with your ward development committee to apply for CDF and embark on the production of desks as the materials are readily available,” he advised.

He said it was saddening to see pupils carry desks on their heads from another school which is far away just to write their examinations.

And Mufuli Wanjamba primary school headteacher, Cosmas Namakando said his institution has embarked on renovating some damaged desks using various frames available.

“Sir as we try to address the desk deficit crisis at our school, we have engaged some community members to work on the old damaged desks as we await support from government on the desk issue,” he said.

Mr. Namakando has since thanked government for the increased school grants which have improved the operations of schools in the country.