Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have dropped one place down the FAZ National Division 1 table following a 2-0 thumping at struggling Mpulungu Harbour on Sunday.

This was Mighty’s fourth loss of the 2022/23 National Division 1 campaign.

Mwitwa Musunga and Ackim Tembo were the scorers for Mpulungu at home in Northern Province.

After a goalless first half, Musunga scored the opener after 56 minutes and Tembo wrapped up the scoring in the 84th minute.

Wanderers dropped from second to third position as they remained with 19 points as at Week 11.

Mpulungu are fourth from the bottom of the table with 11 points in 11 matches.

Meanwhile, Trident’s lead at the top has been cut to just one point by Kafue Eagles.

Trident, who have 21 points, over the weekend lost 1-0 to Zesco Malaiti Rangers away in Lusaka.

Kafue Eagles jumped from third to second place following a 3-0 win over Livingstone Pirates at home.

Eagles have 20 points from 11 matches played.

FAZ NATIONAL LEAGUE

WEEK 11 RESULTS

Mpulungu Harbour FC 2-0 Mufulira Wanderers

Konkola Blades FC 2-0 Young Green Buffaloes

Jumulo FC 0-0 Lusaka Dynamos

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 1-0 Trident FC

Kitwe United 1-0 City of Lusaka

Kafue Eagles FC 3-0 Livingston Pirates

Indeni FC 1-1 Kafue Celtics

Aguila FC 3-1 Barts FC

Atletico FC 1-2 Mutondo Stars