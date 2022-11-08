A lobbying firm with deep ties to the UK Conservative party helped the UPND to win elections in exchange for millions of pounds from a mining company.

According to the Guardian Newspaper, CT Group, co-owned by Lynton Crosby, a veteran Conservative strategist planned secretive African campaign on behalf of First Quantum Minerals in Zambia and the DRC.

The files suggest CT Group also worked, under the radar, on a political influence campaign in Zambia on behalf of mining interests while working on a campaign to oust the country’s president.

CTF assured First Quantum that its work would be carried out on a confidential basis, pledging that it would “not comment on the client or elections unless explicitly authorised to do so”.

First Quantum did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The files suggest that in 2014 CTF conducted polling and focus group research in Zambia and also fed political intelligence to its client about which political party “would likely have a more favourable and consistent approach towards the mining sector”.

A source familiar with its work in Zambia said CTF went on to support the election of business-friendly opposition politician, Hakainde Hichilema, in a special election in 2015.

Mr. Hichilema outperformed expectations but failed to gain the presidency; he was elected Zambia’s president last year.

Some of CTF’s work in Zambia prior to the election remains active today.

According to the leaked documents, the firm established an online news website that it boasted had become “a recognised independent voice of authority”

The “Open Zambia” website continues to publish articles and describes itself as “Zambia’s only independent news source” and heralds its role in “promoting transparency”.

The site, which frequently carries articles favourable to First Quantum, does not disclose it was established by a London-based lobbying firm.

There is no suggestion CT Group engaged in unlawful activities on behalf of clients in the mining sector.

In its statement, CT Group said: “It is no secret that we have worked on election campaigns internationally, and strictly adhere to all relevant laws and regulations in those jurisdictions.

“We have supported campaigns in a range of countries, including the DRC and Zambia. Supporting a candidate, be they an incumbent or in opposition, in an election campaign is taking part in the democratic process.”