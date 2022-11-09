9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Girls empowered with 70 solar lights

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Rural News Girls empowered with 70 solar lights
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Non-Governmental Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Committee (NGOCC) has donated solar-powered lights costing over K70, 000 to 40 girls of Mpanshya Chiefdom in Rufunsa District who are on re-entry education policy.

Rufunsa District Commissioner, Richard Mabena who witnessed the handing of the solar lights to the girls said government appreciates the partnership with stakeholders in the promotion of girl-child education.

Mr Mabena called on the girl-child to embrace opportunities before them to improve their lives for the future.

“I urge you girls to take advantage of the opportunities before you both from government and cooperating partners seriously to better your lives,” Mr Mabena said.

He said that it was sad that Rufunsa is experiencing a lot of teen pregnancies and early marriages and called on the girls who have returned to school to be good ambassadors and tell those that have not fallen prey to this vice to desist.

“Am aware that some of you girls fell victims due to peer pressure but I want to urge you not to repeat the mistake but take advantage of the support you are receiving from government and well-wishers to foster your education,” added the DC.

NGOCC Board Secretary for Publicity, Annie Sampa and Operations Manager, Florence Lufunsa said the Organization is committed to working with the government in ensuring that the 50/50 agenda in governance is achieved.

Ms. Lufunsa said they realize that the 50/50 agenda can only be achieved if a girl child is equipped with the necessary education.

And Ms. Sampa added that they decided to donate the solar powered lights to the girls to enable them study during the night.

“As NGOCC we thought of buying you these solar powered lights to help you in studying because we are aware that not everyone of us is privileged to ZESCO power,” Ms. Sampa said.

In a vote of thanks, Prudence Nayame, a parent, thanked gvernment for continuing with the re-entry and the introduction of free education from pre-school to grade twelve as this has enabled a lot of girls to come back to school.

Ms. Nayame said the introduction of free education has helped a lot of girls who were forced into early marriages due lack of school fees.

Previous articleCCMG castigates ECZ and express dismay at Police’s inability to arrest known perpetrators of violence

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Girls empowered with 70 solar lights

The Non-Governmental Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Committee (NGOCC) has donated solar-powered lights costing over K70, 000 to 40 girls of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Under-age drinking on rise in Chinsali

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
The rampant increase of under-age alcohol drinking has raised concerns among residents in Chinsali district in Muchinga Province. Kelvin Mwenya, a concerned resident of Kabuta...
Read more

Kaputa resident jailed for impersonating Chief

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
The Kaputa Magistrate Court has sentenced a 64 year old man of Mukupa Katandula chiefdom in Kaputa district to 18 months imprisonment with...
Read more

Make your own desks, Kabompo schools told

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
Kabompo District Commissioner, Hubert Chinyanga, has encouraged schools in the area to embark on desk production in order to address the deficit of desks. ...
Read more

Central Province farmers urged not to plant yet

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
The Meteorological Department in Central Province has advised farmers not to start planting their crops. Central Province Meteorological Officer, Boniface Mbewe, said the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.