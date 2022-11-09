The Non-Governmental Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Committee (NGOCC) has donated solar-powered lights costing over K70, 000 to 40 girls of Mpanshya Chiefdom in Rufunsa District who are on re-entry education policy.

Rufunsa District Commissioner, Richard Mabena who witnessed the handing of the solar lights to the girls said government appreciates the partnership with stakeholders in the promotion of girl-child education.

Mr Mabena called on the girl-child to embrace opportunities before them to improve their lives for the future.

“I urge you girls to take advantage of the opportunities before you both from government and cooperating partners seriously to better your lives,” Mr Mabena said.

He said that it was sad that Rufunsa is experiencing a lot of teen pregnancies and early marriages and called on the girls who have returned to school to be good ambassadors and tell those that have not fallen prey to this vice to desist.

“Am aware that some of you girls fell victims due to peer pressure but I want to urge you not to repeat the mistake but take advantage of the support you are receiving from government and well-wishers to foster your education,” added the DC.

NGOCC Board Secretary for Publicity, Annie Sampa and Operations Manager, Florence Lufunsa said the Organization is committed to working with the government in ensuring that the 50/50 agenda in governance is achieved.

Ms. Lufunsa said they realize that the 50/50 agenda can only be achieved if a girl child is equipped with the necessary education.

And Ms. Sampa added that they decided to donate the solar powered lights to the girls to enable them study during the night.

“As NGOCC we thought of buying you these solar powered lights to help you in studying because we are aware that not everyone of us is privileged to ZESCO power,” Ms. Sampa said.

In a vote of thanks, Prudence Nayame, a parent, thanked gvernment for continuing with the re-entry and the introduction of free education from pre-school to grade twelve as this has enabled a lot of girls to come back to school.

Ms. Nayame said the introduction of free education has helped a lot of girls who were forced into early marriages due lack of school fees.