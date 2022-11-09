The Government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has disbursed over 1 billion Kwacha as part of the Constituency Development Fund – CDF to all the 156 Constituencies countrywide translating to over 6.4 million Kwacha per Constituency.

According to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary for Administration Maambo Hamaundu, this brings the total amount of funds disbursed under the 2022 CDF to over 19.8 million Kwacha per Constituency, adding that the disbursement was made to all the 156 Constituencies through their respective Local Authorities.

Mr Hamaundu noted that from the total CDF allocation of 25.7 million Kwacha allocated to each Constituency in this year’s national Budget, approximately 5 million Kwacha is yet to be disbursed.

He expressed confidence that the disbursement of the Fund will significantly help the Local Authorities to successfully implement all CDF projects approved by the Ministry since the beginning of the 2022 financial year.

“With this latest figure, it shows that the Ministry has disbursed significant amounts of resources to the Local authorities to enable them carry out a number of developmental activities as outlined in the CDF guidelines,” he said

The Permanent Secretary implored all the Local Authorities to ensure that there is accountability and transparency in the utilization of the fund.

He said that the Government is delighted to note that a number of developmental projects are underway in Constituencies including implementation of bursary schemes, and procurement of earthmoving equipment for working on feeder roads.

On the CDF loan scheme, Mr Haamaundu disclosed that the Ministry has guidelines for the implementation of the loan component, adding that the guidelines are now in place and that there is an agreement with identified financial institutions who will manage the loans

“The service agreement between the Ministry and the identified financial institutions is in place,” he said

He mentioned that a standard application form for loans had been developed and the form will be available through all the Local Authorities, of which the loan will attract simple interest at a rate of 5% per annum.

Mr Haamaundu further announced that the Ministry had disbursed 5.6 million Kwacha towards completion of works of Lukanga Transit Bus Station in Kabwe which had stalled because of financial constraints.