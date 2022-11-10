9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 10, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Wada and Grant Make Chipolopolo Shortlist

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Wada and Grant Make Chipolopolo Shortlist
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Avram Grant and Wedson Nyirenda have both made the 10-man shortlist for the vacant Chipolopolo Zambia job.

The job is currently vacant after Aljosa Asanovic of Croatia quit his position in September barely eight months into a four-year contract with FAZ.

Grant, a former Chelsea and Ghana coach, has been making the local news after filling in his application.

But Grant faces a strong challenge for the public’s sentimental favourite Wedson Nyirenda.

Nyirenda is seeking a second shot at the job after serving from 2016 to 2018 but quit allegedly after a strained relationship with FAZ.

He is currently coaching Ferriovario Beira of Mozambique where he has returned for a second stint after leading them to their debut league title in 2016.

Another interesting name on the shortlist is ex-Egypt boss Hossam El Badry who enjoyed some domestic and continental success with Cairo giants and record African club champions Al Ahly.

El Badry also had a brief but successful stint a decade ago in Sudan with El Merreikh.

Honour Janza is the other Zambian on the shortlist who served from 2013 to 2015 and was the last man to qualify Chipolopolo for AFCON.

Janza is currently Tanzania national team coach.

The rest of the names on the list are Antoine Hey, Peter Butler, Sebastian Migne and Gert Engels, Roberto Bianchi and Goran Stankovic.

Previous articleEIZ express worry over floods in Lusaka

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Wada and Grant Make Chipolopolo Shortlist

Avram Grant and Wedson Nyirenda have both made the 10-man shortlist for the vacant Chipolopolo Zambia job. The job is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

THURSDAY BRIEFS: Fashion Doubt For Israel Friendly, Shepolopolo in Visa Departure Delay

Sports sports - 0
Fashion Sakala is a doubt for next week’s friendly against Israel while the Shepolopolo Zambia’s departure for Colombia suffers a setback. INJURED FASHION The Glasgow Rangers...
Read more

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Friendly Watch: Costa Rica Visit Portugal

Sports sports - 1
As Shepolopolo Zambia prepare to leave for South America on Wednesday evening to play two friendlies against Colombia over the weekend, her 2023 FIFA...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Shepolopolo Enter Camp For Colombia Friendly

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia completed day one of training camp in Lusaka on Monday as the countdown to next week’s away friendly against Colombia begins. Colombia will...
Read more

FAZ DIV 1 WRAP: Mighty Drop to Third Place in Promotion Race

Sports sports - 0
Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have dropped one place down the FAZ National Division 1 table following a 2-0 thumping at struggling Mpulungu Harbour on Sunday. This...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.