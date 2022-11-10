Avram Grant and Wedson Nyirenda have both made the 10-man shortlist for the vacant Chipolopolo Zambia job.

The job is currently vacant after Aljosa Asanovic of Croatia quit his position in September barely eight months into a four-year contract with FAZ.

Grant, a former Chelsea and Ghana coach, has been making the local news after filling in his application.

But Grant faces a strong challenge for the public’s sentimental favourite Wedson Nyirenda.

Nyirenda is seeking a second shot at the job after serving from 2016 to 2018 but quit allegedly after a strained relationship with FAZ.

He is currently coaching Ferriovario Beira of Mozambique where he has returned for a second stint after leading them to their debut league title in 2016.

Another interesting name on the shortlist is ex-Egypt boss Hossam El Badry who enjoyed some domestic and continental success with Cairo giants and record African club champions Al Ahly.

El Badry also had a brief but successful stint a decade ago in Sudan with El Merreikh.

Honour Janza is the other Zambian on the shortlist who served from 2013 to 2015 and was the last man to qualify Chipolopolo for AFCON.

Janza is currently Tanzania national team coach.

The rest of the names on the list are Antoine Hey, Peter Butler, Sebastian Migne and Gert Engels, Roberto Bianchi and Goran Stankovic.