By Gregory Chifire

Open Letter to President Hakainde Hichilema

This week I wish to address you on a matter that I feel needs you to seriously crack a whip. A lot of things are done in your name and some of us that know the truth feel sad. We laboured and put our lives and those of our families in danger in order to root out the criminality that was taking route in our society. We did not do that in order to just change the colour of criminality from green to red, no! We did it because we believed and still believe in you for a crime free Zambia. A corruption free Zambia. Mr. President, you have the opportunity to do it. Zambians still love you, still believe in you.

Mr. President, there is a matter concerning one Vinod Sadhu who has been on an Interpol wanted list. This man and his son named Uddit Sadhu arrived in Zambia on 18 September 2022 through the KKIA, known top UPND officials received him and offered him VIP treatment under official Statehouse Protocol.

On 29 September, 2022, the Police arrest Vinod and his son Uddit together with a named UPND official,Malikani Chifunda and detain them at Chelstone Police Station

On 29 September 2022, a known senior UPND official, in the company of other party officials stormed Chelstone Police Station at dawn and ordered the immediate release of the trio and further made an order for the arrest and detaintion of the police officers that arrested Sadhu and his son. The officers were remanded in custody on 29 September 2022.

The whereabouts of Sadhu and his son are not known, but are believed to be under the protection of the known senior UPND and Statehouse officials. The police has been prevented from carrying out its duty by these known officials.

A few days ago, Uddit Sadhu was spotted driving a black Mercedes Benz in the streets of Lusaka. Sadhu is facing charges of forgery and uttering false documents and possible money laundering. It is disheartening that Sadhu is committing these acts in conivance with some officers of the State, including some at the Ministry of Justice.

In the event that you don’t have full details, I am ready to avail the details to you. Suffice to state that, so far, Sadhu has received about K114,650,000, money belonging to the Estate of the late John Kalenga. Efforts to stop the Ministry of Justice to continue paying Sadhu have proved futile. The said payments are made directly from the Ministry of Justice into Sadhu’s Swiss bank account.

On my part, Mr. President, I did my bit as a law abiding citizen by engaging relevant officials at the time when the arrest of Sadhu happened in order to ensure that just is done, but nothing has happened.

We are anxiously waiting to see that the right thing is done.

Sincerely yours I remain in national service.