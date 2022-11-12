Shepolopolo Zambia’s 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Group C opponents were all in friendly action on Friday that saw Spain win big while Japan and Costa Rica suffered emphatic defeats.

Zambia only plays tonight away against the 2022 Copa America runners-up Colombia in Cali in the first of two friendlies against their hosts.

In Melilla, Spain crushed Argentina 7-0 in a match the hosts were cruising 4-0 in the opening 36 minutes heading to the break.

Salma Paralluelo scored a hat-trick with goals in the 34th and 36 minutes and she took home the ball in the 50th minute.

This is after Alba Redondo and Maite Orzo had put Spain ahead in the 12th and 29th minutes respectively.

Athenea del Castillo added the sixth goal in the 60th minute and Inma Gabarro completed the rout in the 77th minute.

Spain heads back to the mainland to host Japan in Seville on November 15.

Japan was demolished 4-0 in Spain by England in Murcia a match the European champions took a 1-0 halftime lead through Rachel Daly.

Cloe Kelly added the second in the 53rd minute, Ella Toone scored in the 77th minute and Jessica Park wrapped up the day in injury time.

Out in Utrecht, Costa Rica also lost by the same margin to hosts The Netherlands.

All four goals came in the first half in which Danielle van de Donk put the Dutch ahead in the 14th minute.

The Netherlands’ last three goals all came in the final three minutes before halftime.

Dominique Janssen added the second in the 42nd minute, Fenna Kama made it three-nil in the 44th minute and Esmee Brugts ended Costa Rica’s interest two minutes into time added-on.

Costa Rica flies out to Lisbon for their final friendly stop there to play Portugal on November 15.