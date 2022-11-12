9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 12, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Leader of the opposition in Parliament accuse President Hakainde Hichilema of being Corrupt

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Headlines Leader of the opposition in Parliament accuse President Hakainde Hichilema of being...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Hon Brian Mundubile has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of corruption in the awarding of contracts to companies that belong to his friends.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, Mr Mundubile said that if President Hakainde Hichilema called former president Edgar Lungu corrupt on allegations that he was giving contracts to his friends, he should say the same about himself now.

Hon Mundubile alleged that companies owned by friends of the Republican President are the ones getting government contracts through single sourcing.

“By the mere fact that the Auditor General did not sign those contracts when the President was in opposition, he campaigned vigorously that President Lungu was giving contracts to his friends. This was corruption. He called it corruption then, he should also call it corruption now,” he said.

“I want to call it corruption using his definition. Because if he is going to allow companies that are owed by his friends or indeed companies where he has interests, to be single sourced, everywhere. Talk of Mopani, KCM, Military Units, the same companies are doing work. What should we call it?”

Hon Mundubile said it is strange for the government whose leader claims to be fighting corruption to be single sourcing.

“And these particular contracts are not given out to public tender. So this is very strange for a man that has said he will fight corruption. We can’t turn Zambia into a private business. We want to call upon the President to resist the temptation of believing that Zambia is private business. Let the President understand that the way we run a business and the way a country is run are totally different,” he said.

“What we are seeing now is your friends and your companies being given business everyday through single sourcing. This is unacceptable. And we are going to call it out for what it is, this is corruption. And I hope that from here, the President and his handlers will sit down and reflect to ensure that if they are going to build confidence in the Zambian people, in the fight against corruption, we must see that political will.”

The Lawmaker added that “when any minister under the government of the saints is reported to have committed corruption, all the President does is pick up the phone and call that particular minister. And when the Minister refutes the allegation, it ends there because it is the government of saints.

“We have tried with my fellow lawyers and colleagues to try and find the law in the fight against corruption that provides for a mare phone call from the President asking the suspect and once he says no that’s the end. To this end we haven’t found it.”

Previous articleGovernment refutes claims that it is delaying CDF disbursement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Leader of the opposition in Parliament accuse President Hakainde Hichilema of being Corrupt

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Hon Brian Mundubile has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of corruption in the awarding...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Decisions on Forest 27 to be legal and logical – Anthony Bwalya

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
State House says any decision that the government will make concerning the Lusaka Forest number 27 should be logical and must make legal sense. Speaking...
Read more

Chitotela lose settlement agreement discharge case

Headlines Chief Editor - 3
Former Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has lost a settlement agreement discharge case as the Lusaka High Court orders him to stand trial...
Read more

ZEMA closes down an illegal manganese mine operating in the premises of Muchinda Boarding School

Headlines Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia Environmental Management Agency – ZEMA has closed down an illegal manganese mine operating in the premises of Muchinda Boarding School in Serenje...
Read more

The 2026 General Elections won’t be easy for the ruling UPND or opposition PF-Zumani

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
Former President Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Chris Zumani Zimba has warned that the 2026 General Elections won’t be easy for the ruling UPND or...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.