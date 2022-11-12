9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Health
Malaria prevalence reduces in Zambia

By Chief Editor
The National Malaria Eliminated Center says the country has made progressive strides in the fight against malaria. Acting Director Busiku Hamainza says malaria prevalence in a thousand population people have reduced from 428 per 1000 population in 2020 to 340 per 1000 population in 2021.

Dr. Hamainza says the number has further reduced this year to 252 per 1000 as of September due to investments made in development of key preventative and curative interventions.

Speaking during the launch of the indoor residual spreading campaign in Lusaka, Dr. Hamainza further charged that interventions to controlling malaria are crucial because it continues to be a public health threat to the country’s goal of eliminating the disease by 2030.

2.7 million structures will be sprayed during this year’s indoor residual spraying campaign protecting over 11 million people with mosquito control intervention.

“We have been informed that the target for Lusaka Is 161,250 structures in hotspot areas of the city which will protect 967,500 people,” he said.

And Lusaka District Commissioner Rosa Zulu reaffirmed government’s commitment to eliminating malaria.

Speaking at the same function ,Ms. Zulu said Lusaka has experienced low numbers of malaria incidences despite the recent sharp increase in the number of mosquitoes in communities.

She highlighted that the 2022 launch of the indoor residual spraying campaign presents an opportunity to raise awareness on the need to ensure that all targeted structures are sprayed.

Lusaka city Mayor Chilando Chitangala disclosed that as of 7 th November 2022 Lusaka has recorded a total of 6,034 cases of malaria this year.

“ This means on average 147 cases of malaria are recorded every week,” she said.

Ms. Chitangala added that although most of the cases have some travel history outside the district.

