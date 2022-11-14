Zambian Born and Wrexham raised Multi-disciplinary Artist Chembo Liandisha/Chembomusic is currently exhibiting her Performance film ‘MWAMBO WANU VS MWAMBO WASU’ as part of a group exhibition called MADARAJA all across Wales over the next 3 months. The group exhibition opened at the world-famous Temple of Peace in Cardiff and will be showing at the following

The Performing Arts Graduate was selected as one of the awardees of the Madaraja fund by the organisation Sub-Saharan Advisory Panel in the UK an organisation that works to create visibility for people of the global majority and multi-ethnic backgrounds in Wales. The project was made possible by support from The Arts Council of Wales and National Lottery UK.

This marks the first in person/Gallery tour exhibition for the Artist who also creates in the fields of Music and Writing along with her installation Art in the form of Performance Films. Chembo is currently creating an extensive body of Performance Films that she intends to exhibit in Zambia in 2023.