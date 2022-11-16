Former Finance Minister, Katele Kalumba has called for the resuscitation of the Zambia Centre for Inter Party Dialogue (ZCID).

Dr Kalumba says the ZCID which was in the past used as a platform by political players to debate and come up with solutions to various problems is now almost dead.

Dr Kalumba, who is a Trustee of the ZCID, in an interview in Chiengi on Wednesday said the revamping of the ZCID will bring together all political parties so that the Country can have civilised Political Relations.

Dr. Kalumba said the ZCID will bring to an end the culture of Political Violence and also build the capacity for Political Parties to engage in Policy debates

without using Profanities.

“ We have done it before. Failures are lessons. Let’s recast the vision of our Political culture that images us as differently cowards,” he said.

The ZCID when it was at its peak was used in the SADC region to successfully steer electoral processes through dialogue in country’s such as

Madagascar and Burundi.

The ZCID Trustee said there is need to call for an Indaba of all the stakeholders to resuscitate the Institution.

Dr Kalumba called for pre-emptiveness through visionary, anticipatory and creative leadership, especially by former Members of Parliament.