Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Sports
Updated:

Nkana and Power Dynamos Warm-up For Big Kitwe Derby With Victories

By sports
http://www.lusakatimes.com

Power Dynamos and Nkana on Wednesday warmed-up for Saturday’s big Kitwe derby in Wusakile with respective home and away victories.

In Choma, Nkana collected back-to-back league victories for the first time this season amid a rather modest six-match unbeaten run.

Nkana beat Green Eagles 1-0 thanks to a rare goal from Alex Ngonga scored in the 33rd minute.

Ngonga has, in the process, quietly taken his tally to 4 goals this season.

At Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe, Power Dynamos also won by the same margin against visitors Nchanga Rangers.

Kennedy Musonda scored in the 28th, minute to extend his stay on the top scorer’s chart to a full week after netting a brace in last Saturday’s 4-2 away win over Chambishi.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION
WEEK 13
16/11/2022
Napsa Stars 1-Chambishi 2
FC MUZA 0- Red Arrows 0
Kabwe Warriors 1-Buildcon 1
Nkwazi 1-Prison Leopards 1
Lumwana Radiants 1-Forest Rangers 2
Zesco United 1-Green Buffaloes 3
Green Eagles 0-Nkana 1
Power Dynamos 1- Nchanga Rangers 0

