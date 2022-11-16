9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

President Hakainde Hichilema has vested interests in Grant Thornton

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News President Hakainde Hichilema has vested interests in Grant Thornton
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

New Labour Party (NLP) leader Fresher Siwale has alleged that President Hakainde Hichilema has vested interests in Grant Thornton, a firm Government has contracted alongside the PriceWater House to audit the defense forces in the country.

Siwale insists that if President Hichilema wants to run his private companies, then he better resign as Head of State.

But Development Activist Davies Mwashi Lupindula says there is nothing sinister about PriceWater House, the two foreign auditing firms to audit the Zambia Army, Zambia Air force(ZAF)and Zambia National Service(ZNS) because there procurements are international in nature.

Speaking in an interview, Siwale said President Hichilema was one of the Directors at Grant Thornton, the firm that was instrumental in the privatisation of Zambian companies but wonders whether the Head of State had relinquished his position in that firm.

“In line with principles of good governance, transparency and accountability, President Hakainde Hichilema must declare interest in Grant Thornton before it begins to do business with Government and that should have been done earlier when he was supposed to have declared his assets which he has failed to do up to now,” he said.
Siwale wonders whether the contract given to Grant Thornton and PriceWaters house was an open tender.

“Did other accounting firms bid for this tender and was procedure of accountability and transparency followed in awarding Grant Thornton and PriceWater house this tender?”

The opposition leader added:”It is not every Jim and Jack that can be given a contract to audit the security wings of Government. Hakainde (President Hichilema could have declared interest in Grant Thornton before allowing it to do business with Government,” Siwale noted.

He insisted that the Head of State is a servant of the Zambian people hence, he cannot do private business .

Previous articleGovernment launches a No bribes but fines campaign

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

President Hakainde Hichilema has vested interests in Grant Thornton

New Labour Party (NLP) leader Fresher Siwale has alleged that President Hakainde Hichilema has vested interests in Grant...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government launches a No bribes but fines campaign

General News Chief Editor - 0
Government has launched a campaign meant to compel motorists to pay fines as opposed to bribing traffic law enforcement officers when found guilty of...
Read more

Teaching Council of Zambia Calls for Teacher Compliance

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Teaching Council of Zambia – TCZ is calling on all teachers across the country to be compliant by registering with the Council especially...
Read more

Church commends government for arresting ‘Junkies’

General News Chief Editor - 8
The clergy in Chilanga district in Lusaka province has commended the move taken by the government to round-up delinquents commonly known as ‘junkies’ in...
Read more

ZULAWU expresses displeasure with the outcome of the just ended recruitment exercise

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union – ZULAWU has expressed displeasure with the outcome of the just ended recruitment exercise by the Local...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.