Zambia Women’s national team ended their friendly visit to Colombia with back-to-back defeats.

Bruce Mwape’s side lost 1-0 to Colombia away in Cali on Tuesday evening.

It was the same scoreline as in match number one on November 12 played at the same venue.

Just like in the first friendly match, the scorer again was Catalina Ramirez with another first half goal but this time via a 20th minute penalty.

Both sides were using the friendly dates as preliminary preparations for their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign for the tournament Australia and New Zealand will co-host from July 20-August 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, the first friendly window for 2023 will run from February 13-22 and the second and penultimate window before the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be from April 3-11.

2023 FIFA WOMENS WORLD CUP GROUP C PRE-TOURNAMNET FRIENDLY RESULTS

15/11/2022

-Lisbon

Portugal 1(Jessica Silva 82′) – Costa Rica 0

-Seville

Spain 1 (Alba Redondo 9′)-Japan 0

-Cali

Colombia 1(Catalina Ramirez 20′ pen)-Zambia 0